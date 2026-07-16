India should position itself as an experience-led destination rather than merely a place of monuments, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday, urging policymakers and industry to view tourism as a civilisational asset capable of driving jobs, investment and the country’s global identity.

His remarks come as the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) projects India’s travel and tourism sector to continue outpacing the broader economy. According to the WTTC’s 2026 Economic Impact Research, the sector is expected to grow 8.5% this year, faster than the country’s projected GDP growth of 6.4%, contributing $286.1 billion to the economy and supporting 48.1 million jobs. Domestic tourism is expected to remain the main growth driver, with domestic visitor spending estimated at $218 billion, accounting for nearly 85% of total tourism spending.

Balancing Strong Domestic Boom

However, WTTC data also highlighted India’s inbound tourism challenge. The country received an estimated 18.6 million international visitors in 2025, while Indians spent $34.6 billion on overseas travel, exceeding the $32.9 billion spent by foreign visitors in India, making the country a net importer of tourism spending.

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Speaking at the two-day Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) Conclave, Shekhawat said India’s biggest competitive advantage lies in its living civilisation, diversity and cultural heritage.

“Unlike manufacturing or technology, whose strengths are built on resources, India’s competitive advantage lies in its living civilisation, diversity and cultural heritage. India has something that no manufacturing base or technology alone can create,” he said.

He said tourism should evolve into a nation-building sector by 2047, creating employment, empowering women and youth, strengthening handicrafts and the creative economy, connecting rural India to markets and enhancing India’s global identity.

Transitioning

Highlighting changing traveller preferences, Shekhawat said modern tourists seek authentic experiences rather than simply visiting monuments. “The 21st-century tourist is looking for a unique experience and a deeper connection. That is India’s biggest strength,” he said, adding that India’s culture is best experienced through its temples, music, landscapes, festivals and everyday traditions.

Calling for a coordinated approach, the minister stressed investments in roads, railways and tourism infrastructure, predictable policies and stronger collaboration between government and industry.

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At the conclave, FAITH released a Tourism Growth Charter, seeking infrastructure status for tourism projects at the Centre, industry status across states, development of 50 tourism destinations in mission mode, a sustained Brand Bharat campaign, liberalised visa norms, rationalised taxation and a single-window clearance mechanism.

“The challenge before us is no longer proving tourism’s potential; it is harnessing it at scale,” said FAITH Chairman Puneet Chhatwal. “Tourism is a growth engine with multiplier effects on economic and social development.”