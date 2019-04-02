TVS Jupiter Grande Road Test Review: Honda Activa 5G or this?

First, why the Jupiter Grande exists?

TVS Jupiter has been one of the best sellers in the automatic scooter territory in India for a long time now until very recently when it found itself battling with the Suzuki Access for the number two spot. The Jupiter managed to offer a perfect balance between style, affordability and practicality and the scooter did wonders for TVS with this trick. TVS Jupiter found 1 million homes in 30 months of its launch and its popularity continued to see a spike so much so that the second million came in next 18 months only.

Now, despite setting the sales charts on fire, why the need for the Grande? TVS Jupiter’s prime rival Honda Activa entered into its fifth generation last year with some new features under its sleeve that somewhere made the TVS’ best seller look slightly outdated. The move to remain competitive in the market and challenge the Activa 5G is what led to the birth of the TVS Jupiter Grande.

So, is this a case of 'style over substance' or the additional features are actually good enough to make your life easier? What exact changes the new model has to offer and why should you spend almost Rs 7,500 more when you can already go for an impressive package at a lesser price tag? All these questions answered in this review.

What all has changed? TVS Jupiter Grande features

The core design of the TVS Jupiter Grande remains unchanged compared to the standard model. In favour of a better visual appeal, the scooter gets a new more premium looking paint scheme, which the company calls Starlight Blue, the only one available for this model. Apart from this, the scooter gets some substantial changes not just for aesthetics but for convenience as well. Up front, the new TVS Jupiter Grande gets an all LED headlamp that sure offers better illumination in the dark and does not dim under low engine rpm conditions.

Furthermore, the updated instrument cluster looks modern, being a digital-analogue unit. The new cluster serves more information on board and some highlights include a clock, twin trip meters, service reminder and there is a small helmet indicator that reminds you to wear one when you get onto the scooter. Nice!

Furthermore, you get chrome accents on the front fender and rear view mirrors that steps up the style quotient. Another highlight of the TVS Jupiter Grande is the dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels and these not only look appealing but are also first-of-a-kind in the segment. The seating on the Grande gets a cross-stitched pattern and felt slightly more comfortable even for the pillion compared to the standard model. Other noteworthy features from the standard Jupiter like luggage hooks, mobile charging provision, etc have been carried forward on the new Grande.

The same trustworthy 'heart'? TVS Jupiter Grande engine, mileage

One area where the TVS Jupiter has always been a star performer is the engine. The 109.7cc engine feels stress-free and has a decent low and mid-range that makes city riding effortless and easy. There is no change in the engine and hence, the power and torque outputs remain identical at 8 bhp and 8.4 Nm respectively. The engine has a high level of refinement that promises a rich riding experience. The sweet spot of this motor is 45 to 60 kmph after which things start to get vibey. We managed to achieve a top speed of 87 kmph on the Grande which is good enough for a family scooter. Speaking of fuel efficiency, the TVS Jupiter Grande delivered a combined figure of 54 kmpl during our test runs that majorly comprised of city riding.

How's the ride quality? TVS Jupiter Grande ride and handling

Just like the standard model, TVS Jupiter Grande comes equipped with conventional telescopic forks up front that soaks up the bumps easily and feel perfectly apt for city riding conditions. The suspension setting is on the softer side and even larger potholes were tackled without the scooter losing composure all of a sudden. The TVS Jupiter Grande is easy to manoeuvre in traffic and taking U-turns are equally hassle-free. However, going through a corner over 60 kmph didn’t seem a good idea as the scooter showed signs of losing its composure. But then again, this is a family scooter and hence, is not aimed at doing such things.

TVS Jupiter Grande is offered in both, drum and disc brake variants. We had the latter with us and the braking performance is just spot on in terms of what you would expect from a traditional scooter. The front offers a fantastic bite and feel and the rear also does its part quite well. The scooter comes with SBS (Sync Braking System) for better safety. Under this mechanism, both brakes are applied automatically when you press the rear brake lever that eventually minimises the chances of skidding while delivering more effective braking as the stopping distance is reduced considerably. The 90/90 section tubeless tyres offer decent grip while making turns and even during panic or hard braking, the rubber doesn’t seem to lose its cool in terms of grip and the scooter still comes to a halt without sacrificing its line.

Conclusion - Should you spend extra? TVS Jupiter Grande price

TVS Jupiter is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 52,293 for the base variant and the top-of-the-line Grande edition can be yours for a price of Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the Grande demands a premium of Rs 7,607 over the base trim, which is justified considering the added features on offer. The Jupiter always had all the ingredients that you would expect from a typical family scooter and the Grande edition only makes the recipe more delicious. One of the big reasons behind the success of the TVS Jupiter is its ability to deliver on multiple areas while being a high value for money product.

Click here to know TVS Jupiter Grande on-road price in your city

So, if you are in the market on the lookout for a scooter that can be ridden by almost everyone in the family but at the same time, desire for some style flavour with a handful of features that can make you stand out in the large sea of automatic scooters, the TVS Jupiter Grande is surely the one to go for. So finally, is this a case of style over substance? Not really, as the Jupiter Grande is not completely about a cosmetic upgrade. While the Grande looks way more desirable than its family members, it does offer some new features that most of the scooters in the market still lack. That 'Grande' suffix makes proper sense in the end!