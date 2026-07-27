Passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches of Indian Railways receive two bed sheets as part of the standard bedroll kit, but each serves a different purpose.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday explained in the Rajya Sabha that the second bed sheet is provided as a protective layer between the passenger and the blanket to improve hygiene during train journeys, according to Indianexpress.com.

The clarification came in response to questions on linen hygiene, blanket washing practices and steps being taken by Indian Railways to improve cleanliness and passenger comfort in AC coaches.

Second bed sheet acts as a protective layer under the blanket

Indian Railways provides bedrolls to passengers travelling in First AC, Second AC, Third AC and AC Economy classes, with the cost already included in the ticket fare. Each bedroll packet contains two bed sheets, one pillow cover and one hand towel.

In his written reply, Vaishnaw said one bed sheet is meant to be spread on the sleeper berth, while the second is placed between the passenger and the blanket.

“This blanket cover sheet is washed after single use,” Vaishnaw said, according to Indianexpress.com.

The Railway Minister was replying to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Damodar Handore regarding the health and hygiene rationale behind washing woollen blankets once a month while bed sheets are cleaned after every journey. The MP also sought details on the use of mechanised laundries, AI-based stain detection technology and the replacement cycle for railway linen.

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways has also started providing blanket cover sheets as a pilot initiative for all AC passengers travelling on trains operated by the North Western Railway and on the recently launched Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper service.

AI cameras, Whito-Meters being used to monitor linen quality

The Railway Minister said Whito-Meters are being used at all mechanised laundries to assess the cleanliness of linen, while CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor laundry operations across the railway network.

“Indian Railways has also initiated the pilot project of using automated AI-camera stain detection technology in laundries at Pune Division, Central Railway and Jaipur & Jodhpur division, North Western Railway for ascertaining the quality of washed linen,” he added, according to Indianexpress.com.

Vaishnaw also informed the House that Indian Railways follows prescribed service life norms for different linen items and reviews them periodically based on usage, condition and serviceability.

“Linen items found unserviceable are withdrawn and replaced in accordance with the prescribed norms,” the Union Minister added, according to Indianexpress.com.

Under the existing norms, pillow covers and face towels have a prescribed life of nine months, handloom bed sheets 12 months, Polyvastra bed sheets supplied by KVIC 24 months, while pillows and woollen blankets are also replaced after a prescribed service life of 24 months, subject to their condition.