Welspun Corp said its consolidated global order book has crossed Rs 25,750 crore after the company secured a fresh order worth approximately Rs 960 crore for the supply of coated line pipes, in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Welspun Corp bags Rs 960 crore coated line pipe order

The company said the new contract will be executed from its manufacturing facility in Little Rock, USA. In a filing to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, Welspun Corp said the order is for coated line pipes, without disclosing the identity of the client.

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With this addition, the company’s total order book now stands at roughly Rs 25,750 crore, or about $2.7 billion, which it described as the highest in its history. The company said the order book spans its manufacturing assets in both India and the United States, and reflects capacity utilisation across these facilities.

Welspun Corp order book to be executed in FY27 and FY28

Welspun Corp said the order book will be executed over financial years 2027 and 2028, giving the company revenue visibility over the medium term. The filing noted that the order strengthens the company’s position in the global pipeline infrastructure market, where it competes for large-scale contracts tied to energy transportation projects.

About Welspun

Welspun Corp is part of Welspun World, a diversified conglomerate with an annual turnover of about $5 billion spanning pipe solutions and building materials. As per its website, the company has executed several large pipeline projects globally, including some of the deepest, heaviest and longest pipelines built to date.

As part of its diversification push, Welspun Corp has set up a greenfield facility in Anjar, Gujarat, to manufacture ductile iron pipes, alongside an integrated complex covering steelmaking and allied processes. According to its website, the company also produces stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars, and TMT rebars, and in recent years has expanded through acquisitions, including a stake in ABG Shipyard in 2022 and the plastics business of Sintex BAPL in 2023.