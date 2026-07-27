The ZR-V is the Start of Honda’s Product Offensive in India: Kunal Behl, Honda Cars India

Honda Cars India VP Kunal Behl reveals the automaker’s product roadmap, including six planned product actions, a mass-market EV, a sub-4-meter SUV by 2028, and early sales momentum for the newly launched ZR-V hybrid.

Japanese automaker Honda Cars India is gearing up for a multi-powertrain expansion, using its newly launched ZR-V hybrid SUV, priced Rs 47.99 lakh, to spearhead a fresh brand push.

In an exclusive interview, Kunal Behl, vice-president (Marketing & Sales) at Honda Cars India, confirmed that the ZR-V represents a strategic pivot towards broader market coverage across pricing tiers, body styles, and powertrain choices.

“The ZR-V is the first product, and then we have the Alpha coming up, which is completely new,” Behl said. “We are entering new powertrains—from the 2.0-litre hybrid to electrics, along with sub-4-metre body styles. From here on, things are going to completely change as far as our product portfolio is concerned.”

Product pipeline and electric push

Honda has scheduled six product actions for the current financial year, alongside its first mass-market electric car. To tap into India’s largest volume driver, Honda is also developing a sub-4-metre SUV scheduled for rollout from 2028 onwards—a segment currently doing over 100,000 units monthly in India.

ZR-V gains traction beyond the Honda fan base

Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the ZR-V fills a distinct gap in the premium hybrid SUV space with its 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain. While Honda avoids setting rigid monthly volume targets for the niche vehicle, initial demand has exceeded internal expectations.

According to Behl, Honda has already achieved 70% of its full-year sales target for the ZR-V within the first two months, with two imported lots completely booked.

“What is very encouraging is that 50% of buyers are existing Honda owners upgrading from models like the City, Civic, and CR-V, while the remaining 50% are conquest customers from competitor brands, including luxury labels like Audi and BMW,” Behl added.

Hybrid shift and powertrain strategy

Behl emphasised that hybrid technology acts as the most practical step towards electrification, given India’s evolving public charging infrastructure. Consumer preference is already shifting; hybrid variants now account for 45% of total Honda City bookings, up from 15% in the previous model.

While local assembly (CKD) or localisation of premium models like the ZR-V remains under evaluation, Honda is prioritising its engineering resources towards hybrids, pure electrics, and petrol powertrains. Therefore, factory-fitted CNG options will not be part of the short-term lineup, with retrofits offered instead for fleet and price-sensitive buyers.