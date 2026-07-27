Maruti maps wider EV, SUV expansion beyond eVitara and Brezza

Carmaker plans EVs across segments, eyes entry-SUV to plug gap below Brezza as competition intensifies

Maruti Suzuki is preparing a major expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) and SUV portfolios, with plans to introduce EVs across nearly every passenger vehicle segment while also evaluating a new compact SUV below the Brezza to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing entry-SUV market.

Speaking to Financial Express, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, indicated that the company’s EV strategy extends well beyond the upcoming eVitara, which will mark Maruti’s entry into the battery electric passenger vehicle space.

“In the EV segment also, we are going to launch models across all segments. There is something above the eVitara, and there will be a play below it as well,” Banerjee said.

While he declined to comment on specific future products, his remarks suggest Maruti is preparing a multi-product EV offensive spanning a wide range of price points. Asked if the company was working on a more affordable EV below the eVitara, Banerjee said, “I have read the reports, but I have no comments to offer on that. If I can say one thing, it is that we will have an EV in almost all segments.”

Sources told Financial Express that Maruti is developing an all-new three-row electric MPV, internally codenamed YMC, which is expected to go on sale in the coming months. The company is also exploring smaller and more affordable EVs below the eVitara to widen its electric portfolio and lower the entry price for prospective buyers.

The aggressive EV roadmap comes as demand gathers pace. According to the latest Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, electric passenger vehicle retail sales more than doubled year-on-year to a record 31,823 units in June, while rising 19.3% over May. EV penetration increased to 7.7%, up from 6.6% in May and 4.8% a year ago. Maruti ranked fourth with 1,919 retail sales, behind Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW MG Motor India, highlighting the need to rapidly expand its EV portfolio.

Alongside its electrification plans, Maruti also hinted at filling a key gap in its SUV range. Responding to a question on the absence of a direct rival to the Tata Punch following the discontinuation of the Ignis, Banerjee acknowledged the opportunity.

“You’re right. We don’t have a play right now. Maybe at the opportune time, we’ll have something to share,” he said.

Sources tell FE that Maruti is evaluating an all-new compact SUV to rival the Punch. The model is expected to feature a rugged, upright design inspired by Suzuki’s Xbee sold in Japan and will be aimed at plugging important gaps in its portfolio.

The opportunity is significant. Tata Motors dispatched a record 21,006 Punch SUVs in June, making it India’s bestselling SUV in the first quarter of FY27 with wholesales of 60,321 units. Monthly sales have crossed the 20,000-unit mark three times this year alone.

Maruti says it currently commands a 54% share of India’s “clean and green” vehicle market, comprising CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles.