Tata Altroz CNG Review: No more half measures

The CNG market has been gaining some serious traction in the last couple of years. As a matter of fact, it has grown by 35 per cent in the last 3 years. This is a great opportunity that Tata Motors couldn’t ignore. On top of that 40 per cent of the sales of Tigor and Tiago is contributed by its CNG versions. Based on all these factors, Tata Motors went ahead and launched the Altroz CNG. As we spent the entire day driving this CNG premium hatchback, we will highlight its pros and cons.

Tata Altroz CNG Review: Driving experience

The Altroz is the most feature-laden CNG hatchback in the market and we will get to that a bit later. First, we focus on its driving prowess. The Altroz is the first car to start in CNG mode by default. Usually, one has to start a CNG vehicle on petrol mode to give the engine the required lubrication and then switch to CNG. With the Altroz, one doesn’t have to worry about all this. Simply start the engine and drive in CNG mode.

Fire up the 1.2-litre powertrain and it welcomes you with a typical 3-cylinder clatter and vibrations. As long as the engine is kept within 2,500rpm, the engine noise isn’t too harsh and one can live with it. Slot the gear stick and it feels chunky and isn’t as slick as its Japanese and Korean competition. Barring this issue, the driving experience is fairly effortless as both the steering wheel and the clutch is light, which helps in tackling the manic rush hour traffic.

The engine was never the Altroz’s strong point, but step on the pedal and it accelerates without a fuss in CNG mode. The throttle response isn’t instantaneous but then to be fair, it feels more peppy than other CNG-powered vehicles. The engine picks up the pace in a gradual manner and a mild power increase can be felt once the needle crosses the 2,000rpm mark. The mid-range power band is where the Altroz is in its element, but after the 3,500rpm mark, the power tends to start tapering off. The 5-speed manual gearbox’s ratio isn’t tall, therefore, there is always enough power available for daily commute.

The Altroz has the best torque output in the CNG mode and this translates into providing much-needed pull that most other CNG vehicles lack. With 103Nm of torque, it comfortably climbs inclines and doesn’t huff and puff like other CNG-powered vehicles. Only if the approach is very steep then one has to switch to the petrol model. Speaking of switching driving modes, the Altroz has a single ECU which makes the transition smooth and uninterrupted.

Tata Altroz CNG Review: Ride and Handling

The Altroz suspension was always tuned slightly on the firm side as compared to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. With the additional CNG tank in the boot, Tata Motors has retuned the set-up. The hatchback offers pliant ride quality and the road conditions can be felt at a slow speed. Thankfully, this doesn’t affect the comfort level of the passengers as the independent MacPherson strut in front and twist beam suspension at the rear cushion most of the ruts and depressions on the road. The hatchback remains stable and doesn’t wallow either.

The Altroz retains its handling capabilities as it is stable on both straight lines and on turns. It takes sweeping corners in a controlled fashion with hardly any body roll. The steering wheel, on the other hand, also plays its part in making the experience more dynamic. Even though it is light, it does start to weigh up once the speed increases.

Tata Altroz CNG Review: Feature packed

Tata Motors don’t want the Altroz CNG to be a compromised vehicle rather the company has ensured that it offers all the features the petrol version gets. Therefore, the Altroz CNG is available in six variants, which cater to everyone’s needs and requirements based on creature comfort and budget.

The Altroz is the first CNG vehicle to offer a wireless phone charger, air purifier and voice-assist sunroof. The system recognises both English and Hindi commands. Apart from this, it comes with a direct start on CNG mode, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, in-car connect technology and leatherette seat covers.

The Tata hatchback is the first vehicle in its class to come with innovative twin CNG cylinders with a total capacity of 60 litres, the largest CNG tank capacity. By opting for a CNG car, the buyer ends up sacrificing the luggage space, but that’s not the case with the Altroz as it has a boot space of 210 litres without the parcel tray and around 150 litres with it. The Altroz has the best luggage space because the spare tyre is smartly tucked in below the boot.

Tata Altroz CNG Review: Interiors and Space

In terms of exterior design, there are no changes except for the iCNG badge. The cabin also has a familiar layout but as the Altroz is a CNG, it gets a new 4-inch digital driver’s console that houses both CNG and petrol gauges. Sadly, the Altroz continues to sport the 7-inch touchscreen which looks jaded as compared to its rivals. It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman music system, cruise control and much more.

The Altroz is the widest and the tallest in its class and this translates into a spacious cabin which is a boon for rear passengers. The rear seats are wide and comfortable. Three adults can easily sit as there’s plenty of shoulder and legroom. The back row comes with adjustable headrests, USB charging port, AC vents, and 1-litre bottle holders along with seat pockets.

Tata Altroz CNG Review: Price and Verdict

Based on the current introductory prices, the Altroz is the most affordable CNG premium hatchback as it starts from Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Keeping an eye on the Altroz’s rivals’ pricing, the Baleno starts from Rs 8.35 to Rs 9.28 lakh, Glanza from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh and Rs 7.58 to 8.13 lakh for the Grand i10 Nios.

Altroz is the safest hatchback in the segment as it is based on a Global NCAP 5-star rated platform. As strong and sturdy as its structure is, it has only two airbags while the Baleno and the Grand i10 Nios come standard with six and four airbags respectively.

The Altroz CNG is the most complete and practical vehicle as it has not compromised on boot space, and features, is aggressively priced and is the safest hatchback in the country.

Altroz iCNG XE Rs 7.55 lakh Altroz iCNG XM+ Rs 8.40 lakh Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) Rs 8.85 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ Rs 9.53 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) Rs 10.03 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) Rs 10.54 lakh

