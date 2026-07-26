The Haryana government is set to introduce a new Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSME) policy soon. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the draft, now under cabinet approval, includes several important measures aimed at strengthening the state’s MSME and export sectors.

The proposed policy, he said, is designed to take Haryana’s industries to new heights by improving ‘ease of doing business’, supporting exporters, protecting small traders and modernising industrial areas.

One key proposal in the draft policy is a sharp increase in export freight subsidy support. The limit has been raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per unit per year, offering a significantly stronger incentive for exporters.

CM Saini said industries exporting more than 80 per cent of their production will receive special recognition on the proposed ‘Udaan Dwar Portal’, which is expected to help them connect more easily with international buyers.

Insurance cover, faster approvals and payments for Haryana traders

The draft policy also proposes more affordable insurance products by widening the scope of the ‘Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Yojana’. The expanded cover is intended to protect small traders and MSMEs against losses caused by fire, theft and natural disasters. According to the chief minister, this is part of the government’s effort to provide a more secure business environment for smaller enterprises.

To improve ease of doing business, the government plans to issue land feasibility certificates within 45 working days. CM Nayab Saini also said that on applications for incentives, 50 per cent of the admissible amount will be released within seven working days after preliminary scrutiny, while the remaining amount will be paid within 45 days after detailed verification.

If the industries department delays the release of eligible incentives, entrepreneurs will be paid interest at 8 per cent per annum on the delayed amount.

ALSO READ Defence corridor coming to Himachal: New policy aims for green and sustainable growth

Global push for Haryana industry

Speaking to representatives of the plywood industry from Yamunanagar district, CM Saini said the government’s vision is to place Haryana’s industries on the global stage. He described Yamunanagar as not only the plywood capital of Haryana but also of India, and cited the participation of Haryana plywood industry representatives in the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair in Tanzania in July 2025 as a strong example of their international outlook.

'हरियाणा विजन 2047' के तहत उद्योग, MSME और स्टार्टअप्स को नई गति देने की दिशा में कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय। pic.twitter.com/B5Xp7nkxvx — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) July 22, 2026

Revival roadmap: Special fund to revive metal industry

The chief minister said the state has created a special fund called SAKSHAM, with an initial allocation of Rs 500 crore in the Budget 2026-27, to rejuvenate industrial areas and develop them into world-class industrial hubs. He said the fund will be used for industrial renewal, including in Yamunanagar.

To deal with the high cost of industrial land, the government has also introduced a land-on-lease policy under which industrial plots will be provided on long-term lease, with an option to convert them into freehold when needed.

CM Nayab Saini also told entrepreneurs that the government had committed to preparing a master plan for reviving Jagadhri’s metal industry through subsidies for industrial infrastructure. In line with that commitment, a metal and general park is being developed at Manakpur. The layout plan has been revised to create more than 900 plots (250, 312, and 450 square metres) for the metal industry, marking a major step toward industrial expansion in the region.