India’s first hydrogen-powered train has completed more than 1,200 kilometres of trial operations since it was flagged off between Jind and Sonipat on July 17, according to a Railway Ministry press release.

The Ministry said the train has also helped save more than 3,200 litres of diesel, marking another milestone in Indian Railways’ efforts to introduce cleaner propulsion technologies.

The hydrogen train operates using a fuel cell system that generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. The process produces electricity to power the train, with water vapour as the only by-product, eliminating smoke and tailpipe carbon emissions.

Indigenous technology powers hydrogen train project

The project has been developed indigenously by Indian Railways. The 10-coach train is equipped with two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars that together generate 2,400 kW of power. The propulsion system is supported by lithium iron phosphate batteries and hydrogen cylinders.

According to the Railway Ministry, green hydrogen is stored at pressures of up to 500 bar and dispensed at 350 bar. A dedicated hydrogen storage facility with a capacity of around 3,000 kg has also been established at Jind to support train operations.

Delhi route trials to begin after successful Jind-Sonipat operations

The Ministry said the hydrogen train has been equipped with multiple safety features, including systems to detect hydrogen leaks, heat, flames and smoke. These are supported by automatic shut-off mechanisms, continuous ventilation, compliance with international standards and mandatory safety validations.

Following the successful trial operations between Jind and Sonipat, Indian Railways plans to begin trials on the Delhi route in the next phase.

The Railway Ministry said the project is aimed at creating an indigenous hydrogen rail ecosystem while supporting cleaner rail transport. It added that the initiative reflects Indian Railways’ efforts to adopt zero-emission technologies and expand the use of hydrogen-based mobility in the future.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana on July 17 under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had described the launch as a landmark achievement for Indian engineering, saying the entire propulsion system and technology had been developed indigenously.