India will look to build on its opening Commonwealth Games at Glasgow 2026 on Sunday. After three days of competition, India have one medal to their name, courtesy of Jhandu Kumar’s bronze in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting. However, the medal tally could receive a significant boost on Sunday, with Indian athletes competing across weightlifting, boxing, gymnastics, lawn bowls and swimming.

The spotlight will firmly remain on Mirabai Chanu, who has returned to Glasgow 12 years after winning her first Commonwealth Games silver in 2014. Competing in the women’s 48kg category, the veteran weightlifter will attempt to add another gold to the titles she won at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

Earlier in the day, Rishikanta Singh begins India’s medal hunt in the men’s 60kg weightlifting final before Raja Mathupandi competes later in the men’s 65kg final.

India’s artistic gymnastics squad will also chase medals after reaching the finals. Tapan Mohanty competes in the men’s all-around final, while Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale feature in the women’s all-around final later in the evening.

In boxing, Preeti opens her women’s 54kg campaign against Malawi’s Deborah Mtenje, while Aditya Pratap Yadav takes on Uganda’s Nuhu Batte in the men’s 65kg category.

One of the biggest talking points of the day will be Jadumani Singh Mandengbam’s Round of 16 clash against Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the men’s 55kg division. Jadumani advanced after beating Scotland’s Aaron Cullen in the opening round and will now look to move a step closer to a medal.

Swimming also returns with India fielding a men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team featuring Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar, who will first compete in the heats before attempting to qualify for the final later in the night.

Lawn bowls remains another medal hope, with Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh playing two women’s pairs sectional matches against Namibia and England, while Putul Sonowal continues his men’s singles campaign against Malta’s Shaun James Parnis.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 schedule (IST)

Sport Event Indian athlete(s) Stage Opponent Time (IST) Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh Sectional Play Namibia 1:00 PM Weightlifting Men’s 60kg Rishikanta Singh Final — 2:15 PM Artistic Gymnastics Men’s All-Around Tapan Mohanty Final — 4:30 PM Swimming Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar Heats — 4:39 PM Weightlifting Women’s 48kg Mirabai Chanu Final — 6:45 PM Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play Malta 7:15 PM Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh Sectional Play England 10:05 PM Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale Final — 10:30 PM Weightlifting Men’s 65kg Raja Mathupandi Final — 11:15 PM Boxing Women’s 54kg Preeti Round of 16 Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) 11:37 PM Boxing Men’s 55kg Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Round of 16 Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) 11:45 PM Boxing Men’s 65kg Aditya Pratap Yadav Round of 16 Nuhu Batte (Uganda) 12:45 AM Swimming* Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay India Final* — 1:55 AM

Subject to qualification.

Day 3 recap

India endured a relatively quiet Day 3 without adding to its medal tally, though several athletes kept their campaigns alive.

Boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the next round after defeating Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh, while the women’s lawn bowls pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh maintained their unbeaten start.

There were disappointments elsewhere. Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat in the men’s singles competition after winning his opening two matches. Swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra failed to qualify for the men’s 400m freestyle final, while India’s women’s wheelchair basketball team suffered a heavy defeat against Wales.

With medal events lined up across weightlifting and gymnastics, Sunday offers India its strongest opportunity yet to climb the Glasgow 2026 medals table.