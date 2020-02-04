Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Road Test Review: The All-Rounder for Everyone!

Suzuki has started the new year and how! The company's best-selling offering Access 125 has gotten better for 2020 and not only it gains multiple new features up its sleeve in its latest avatar but also gets an environment-friendlier BS6 compliant engine. We recently spent a few days with the new 2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 to tell you if the new version is better and by how much? Also, is the premium demanded by the new BS6 version worth it? Read along to find the answers!

Suzuki Access 125 BS6 - Appearance and Features

Starting with the aesthetics, the overall silhouette of the scooter remains identical compared to the previous model and hence, the Access is the same familiar mature-looking scooter as before. The front continues to get the retro-looking headlamp but this one is now an all-LED unit, although the illumination remains almost the same. The small pockets provided up front prove beneficial in keeping stuff handy and you can also put your phone in it while charging it through the USB port located next to it.

The same is backlit to offer convenience in dark conditions. Another significant change on the new Access 125 BS6 is that the fuel filler cap has now been moved from the underseat compartment to the rear portion above the tail lamp to facilitate ease of refuelling. However, you can’t open it remotely and still need to insert the key to open and close it manually.

There are some visible updates to the instrument cluster as well. While the overall layout remains the same, a semi-circular LED strip has been added that changes colours with the change in throttle inputs. Touted by Suzuki as 'Eco Assist Lights', the said section goes from blue to green and back depending on the throttle position. Once you twist the throttle, the colour changes to blue and releasing it makes it turn green. There is also a small screen that has readouts for twin tripmeters, battery voltage and you can also set the brightness of the LED strip with the help of a button located next to it.

Another interesting addition is the electric starter switch that may look like an engine kill switch at first and offers a one-touch start for better convenience. The scooter gets the segment-largest 21.8-litre underseat storage that can store stuff in plenty, including a full-size helmet. The fuel tank capacity, on the other hand, has gone down by 0.6-litre.

The Suzuki Access 125 may not be the most feature-rich scooter in the segment and misses out on some fancy bits like engine start-stop tech, side stand indicator, etc that come on the Activa 125 BS6. However, it gets almost everything that is needed and continues to remain one practical family scooter.

Suzuki Access 125 BS6 - Engine specs and performance

Now coming to the heart of the matter, one good thing about the new Suzuki Access 125 is that the engine on this one hasn’t seen a drop in power output with the BS6 transition. The 124cc, single-cylinder continues to make 8.7hp of power but the peak torque has dropped marginally from 10.2 Nm to 10 Nm. With the BS6 compliance, the Access 125 BS6 gets a fuel-injection system, all thanks to which it feels smoother, more refined than before and is brisk in the low and mid-range.

The scooter proceeds eagerly till 65 kmph and the 70-75 kmph is the spot in which the engine feels the sweetest. The scooter has gained 2 kg in its new avatar but the added weight feels negligible and doesn’t come in the way of its performance. Talking of fuel efficiency, we achieved an overall figure of 52 kmpl during our test runs.

Suzuki Access 125 BS6 - Ride Quality, handling and braking

The suspension set up continues to be the same as the previous BS4 model which means that the scooter retains its impressive ride quality. Even on badly broken surfaces and bigger potholes, the Access 125 doesn’t seem to lose its cool and pretty much manages to keep the rider and pillion comfortable in almost all situations. One of the biggest plus points here is stability. The Access 125 has always felt one of the most well-balanced and planted scooters in the segment and the BS6 version is no different.

Interestingly, even at low speeds of 5-10 kmph during traffic jams, the scooter tends to stick to its line which eventually minimises the number of times you need to keep your feet down. Braking on the Access 125 BS6 is also very much on point. The disc upfront offers impressive feedback and bite and the rear drum doesn’t disappoint either. These work in conjunction with the Combined Braking System (CBS) to deliver more effective braking.

Suzuki Access 125 BS6 - India Price and final word!

Prices of the new Suzuki Access 125 BS6 start at Rs 64,800 for the base drum brake trim and go up to Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping special edition disc brake trim. The Access has always been India’s most loved 125cc scooter and the prime reason behind is that it always stood high on practicality and performance, keeping the Access brand name credible even after a decade of its inception. The BS6 version only sweetens the deal with the addition of new features and an engine that promises to do lesser harm to the environment.

The special edition trim costs almost Rs 6,000 more compared to the corresponding BS4 variant and the figure is completely justified considering what all extra you get for this premium. The Access 125 BS6 is considerably cheaper than two of its prime rivals - Honda Activa 125 BS6 (Rs 67,490) and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi (Rs 68,930) and presents itself as a sensible option, especially if you are looking for a promising scooter for everyone in the family!