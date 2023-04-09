Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Boost up the game

Will the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx make the compact SUV go all topsy-turvy? Is it going to be the indomitable Fronx-enstein for the competition? Let’s find out.

Strategy is only as good as execution. This is exactly what Maruti Suzuki is doing to achieve its mission of 50 per cent overall market share which will be mightily aided by a slew of new SUV launches. To kick start the new financial year in style, India’s number one car manufacturer will launch a new urban SUV, the Fronx, which will be sold under the company’s premium brand Nexa. Ever since the Fronx was unveiled at the Auto Expo many valid questions were asked, is it simply a raised Baleno, is it an SUV or a crossover and is there more to it than what meets the eye? We got behind the wheel of the Fronx to answer all these questions and highlight some other important points.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Resurgence of BoosterJet

Maruti Suzuki has decided to bring back the 1-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine, which was previously only available on the Baleno RS. This engine was available in the market for three years, but Maruti Suzuki decided not to upgrade it to meet the BS6 emission norms in 2010. Fast forward to 2023, all major automobile manufacturers offer at least one turbo petrol engine and the country’s leading car company had to rethink its strategy. Hence, the return of the 1-litre BoosterJet with the Fronx.

We are stating the obvious but still mentioning it, the Boostjet powertrain is BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The bigger news is that it is now localized and not a fully imported engine, which will help Maruti Suzuki price it aggressively. The other option is to introduce it on other vehicles in its portfolio like the Baleno, Swift or even the Brezza.

Getting back to the 1-litre turbo petrol. It has an output of 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. The figures are on the conservative side, especially when you have the Hyundai i20 turbo flexing a whopping 118bhp and 172Nm.

Step on the throttle and the first reaction is sweet and slightly underwhelming. The engine is very smooth and remains quiet even when the rev needle touches 3,000rpm, but the throttle response could have been more spunky. The measured initial pickup is too linear for an enthusiast who would want a more communicative turbo engine. It feels more aligned with the fuel-sipping 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that the Fronx also offers. The BoosterJet could have brought in more character to the Fronx with an awe-inspiring performance. Going by other 1-litre turbo petrol engines in the market, the power kicks in around 2,000rpm, but in the case of the BoosterJet, it becomes more alert around the 2,800rpm mark. The problem here is that our traffic conditions don’t allow us to consistently hit the 3,000rpm.

The BoosterJet is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. We drove the stick shift trim and straight away we knew that Maruti Suzuki has put all its eggs in the fuel economy basket. With tall ratios, the good thing is that you aren’t forced to keep fidgeting with the gear stick as the Fronx can easily trudge along as low as 700-800 rpm. In hindsight, you can’t simply downshift and step on the gas and expect it to sprint without a care in the world. Sadly, the hesitance from the engine is fairly evident.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Seductive and Urbane Exteriors

With its sporty and coupe-like looks, the Fronx stands out and makes other SUVs in its class look pale. Inspired by Nexa’s design language, a lot of Baleno and Grand Vitara can be seen, but Maruti Suzuki has managed to make the Fronx look distinctive.

Maruti Suzuki has gone with split headlamps design which gives the Fronx a butch look along with an-all black oversized front grille and a chrome slat. The tri-claw-like LED DRLs are quite an eye-catching element.

The Fronx looks more dynamic from the side with its coupe-like roofline and the flared square-shaped wheel arches bring the muscular angle that will be appreciated by SUV buyers. It also sports 16-inc dual-tone alloy wheels.

In our opinion, the Fronx stands out from the rear with the beautifully crafted LED-connected tail lights. Also from this angle, one can notice its tall stance as the Fronx boasts a ground clearance of 190mm.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Familiar Interiors

Step inside the Fronx and there’s a deja vu moment as it’s heavily inspired by the Baleno. This isn’t a bad thing as the hatchback is a decent build and offers plenty of safety features and creature comfort. Maruti Suzuki has tried to spruce up the cabin with dual-coloured black and Bordeaux. Apart from that the dashboard layout is the same as the Baleno. It comes with a 9-inch floating screen with all the bells and whistles like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, Heads-Up Display, 6-speaker Arkamys sound system and over 40 connected tech options.

The top-of-the-line variants, Zeta and Alpha, are equipped with six airbags, while the Fronx comes standard with Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, Reverse Parking Sensors, ISOFIX child seats and rear defogger.

With a ground clearance of 190mm, 20mm more than Baleno, the driving position is taller and more commanding. In terms of cabin space, it remains more-or-less the same though with a coupe roofline, the headroom reduces drastically for rear passengers over 6 feet in height. The seats are on the softer side and offer limited under-thigh support though one can easily stretch their legs and sit comfortably. Speaking of space, the Fronx’s boot offers 308 litres, which is 10 litres less than the Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Verdict

The Fronx will appeal to many buyers who want an urban-friendly compact SUV with a stylish road presence. For first-time SUV buyers, the Fronx’s driving experience will make them feel right at home as it behaves like a compact vehicle and is easy to drive in city driving conditions. The ride quality of the Fronx is ideal for our road conditions and flattens ditches with ease due to its long travel suspensions. The Fronx’s stable handling capabilities and plush ride quality are its USPs. What could have been better is the BoosterJet engine, which lacks urgency when compared to its competition. On the other hand, the company claims class-leading mileage of 21.5 kmpl and 20.01 kmpl for the manual and the automatic. It remains a practical and feature-laden SUV and could a Fronx-enstein for its rivals if Maruti Suzuki prices its aggressively.

