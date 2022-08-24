Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review: Small Wonder

The Alto K10 has come a long way from being bare basics to a spruced up modern hatchback. Will this be enough for it to reclaim its number one position? Find out.

Some things subconsciously take us back to our cherished memories like a spoonful of hot chocolate fudge, a sip of masala tea on a cold winter afternoon or cranking up the engine of the first car you drove. For many, the first car would be the Alto and for the previous generation the iconic Maruti 800. With Maruti Suzuki bringing back the Alto K10, this was a flashback moment for us.

With nostalgia comes a lot of expectation and Maruti Suzuki is well aware of this. In many ways, the Alto nameplate has been the heartbeat of the nation as it has over 43 lakh customers and has been the undisputed champion for 16 straight years as the best-selling vehicle in the country. Keeping all this in mind, the automobile manufacturer is hoping that the new Alto K10 along with its 800 version will turn the wheels of the entry-level hatchback segment and bring back the glory days. Yes, the facts suggest that this segment has shrunk and how, but Maruti believes this is due to the lack of options. Which way will the penny drop is something only time will tell?

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Practical Space

The Alto K10 has been spruced up and we will talk about the design elements later. We will straight away dive into its improved dimensions and how that has upped the ante when it comes to practicality. Let’s first get the figures out of the way. The new Alto K10 is 3,530mm in length making it 80mm longer and at 1,520mm height, it is now 45mm taller. Even though the width remains the same at 1,490mm, the new Alto offers a more spacious cabin.

Step inside the hatchback and you’re welcomed by a tall headroom. Passengers don’t have to crouch down when they enter and exit the Alto. This is a boon for elderly family members. With the increase in length, passengers in the back don’t feel cramped or packed in like sardines. The Alto K10 offers plenty of knee room, which is like a fresh breath of air. The seat bench can accommodate three adults though it will be a tight squeeze. The rear bench’s seat squab is on the flatter side and lacks thigh support. In this segment, buyers are looking for a spacious car at an affordable price and Maruti Suzuki has managed to tick that box.

With the Alto K10 now taller and longer, Maruti Suzuki has also increased the boot capacity to 214 litres though compared to its direct competition, the Renault Kwid, it’s 65 litres smaller.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Feature Laden

The third generation Alto K10 has been updated and now comes with many new modern features. The first thing that will catch your attention is the new 7-inch smart touchscreen infotainment. It comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB and auxiliary ports. The display is fairly bright and easy to use while its touch capacity is quite responsive.

The Alto K10 is the first car in its segment to come with a 4-speaker system. It is equipped with front power windows, but the switches are placed on the centre console below the touchscreen like the S-Presso. Maruti Suzuki has changed the speedometer to a digital one, which reads out information like distance to empty, and fuel economy both average and instant. The top variant, the VXi+, sports steering mounted controls for the infotainment system, answer and end phone calls and voice command function.

Maruti Suzuki has also put a lot of emphasis on safety. The Alto K10 comes standard with twin front airbags, an anti-locking braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, front seat belt pre-tensioner with force limiter, reverse parking sensor and high-speed alert.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: All About Efficiency

Alto is powered by a 998cc K10C petrol engine with dual-jet technology, which we have already seen in the S-Presso, WagonR and the Celerio. The motor churns out 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. For the first time, the Alto will be available with both a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. According to Maruti, the manual returns 24.39 kmpl and the AMT 24.90 kmpl.

We spent some time with the AMT trim. It never ceases to amaze us how Maruti Suzuki has managed to recalibrate the transmission so well. Gone are the days when the gear shifts were jerky or abrupt. The AMT is always looking to squeeze out as many kilometres per litre as a result it upshifts quickly but in a smooth manner. Slight hesitation from the gearbox can be felt when it changes gears, but it’s very much negligible. Overtaking quickly is when you’re forced to put the pedal to the metal, but it also comes with a manual option which lets it rev freely and pick up the pace.

The 998cc 3-cylinder engine is one silent motor that is responsive as well. Its power delivery is exceptional as it offers plenty of ponies on any gear.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: All Grown Up

Based on the Heartect platform, the Alto K10 has now joined its hatchback siblings. It is new from the ground up. From a small dinky car, the Alto now looks like a mature modern compact car with its new massive front grille. The styling is influenced mostly by the second-generation Celerio like the angular headlamps though it’s sleeker. In our opinion, Maruti Suzuki could have offered LED DRLs like the Kwid.

From the side, the Alto K10’s silhouette looks proportionate with the sloping roofline unlike the Alto 800, which has a sharp drop after the C-pillar. The K10 comes standard with 13-inch steel wheels, but Maruti Suzuki now also offers 13-inch alloy wheels as optional. A piece costs ₹6,699. The rear again looks very similar to the Celerio and has a clean design. The Alto K10 also comes with two customization packs for customers, Glinto and Impacto. The former adds additional chrome bling to the exteriors while the latter offers orange highlights with eye-catching inserts.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Should You Buy It?

Starting from Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Alto K10 is the most affordable option in its segment, but the Standard trim doesn’t offer power steering and an air conditioner. The rest of the trims from Rs 4.82 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom, are at par with Kwid’s pricing. Backed by India’s most extensive service network, the Alto K10 is a proven brand known for its reliability, offers class-leading fuel economy and a responsive engine. The AMT ensures a stress-free driving experience. The new Alto comes standard with many safety features and keeping all this in mind, it is a value-for-money car which could revive the entry-level hatchback segment.