Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, saying that Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds the nation of the extraordinary courage displayed by India’s armed forces in the face of extreme challenges. Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, he said India is steadily strengthening its defence capabilities and emerging as a trusted global defence partner.

India is emerging as a trusted global defence partner.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/cIjBtcvrJE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2026

PM Modi used the occasion to underline the country’s growing indigenous defence capabilities. He said the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, a modern warship designed and built in India, is a symbol of the strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 11, INS Mahendragiri is the sixth Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigate and carries more than 75 per cent indigenous content.

India’s defence growth

He noted that the warship has advanced weapons, sensors and electronic warfare systems, and can carry out anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations. In addition, it is capable of supporting maritime security, search and rescue operations, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. According to him, such platforms show how India’s defence sector is advancing from being import-dependent to innovation-led and production-led.

India continues to strengthen its defence capabilities.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pz7NQXflHE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2026

DRDO and technology milestones

The Prime Minister also referred to recent successes achieved by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. He said DRDO has successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and the Kusha missile, describing these achievements as the result of the hard work and dedication of India’s scientists and engineers. These developments, he said, strengthen India’s military preparedness and reflect the country’s growing confidence in its own technological ecosystem.

“Today, be it defence production, defence exports, or political cooperation with friendly countries, India is consistently moving towards new heights,” he said. The statement pointed to a wider shift in India’s defence posture, where domestic production, export capability and international partnerships are becoming key pillars of strategic strength.

“Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day fills us with pride, and it reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers,” PM Modi said. Recalling the difficult battlefield conditions in Kargil, he said the towering peaks, severe weather and the enemy’s challenge all stood before Indian troops, but their resolve was stronger than every obstacle. “They dedicated everything they had to protect Mother India,” he said, adding that the nation bows in respect to all the martyrs and brave soldiers who secured India’s victory during Operation Vijay.

He said the day is not just a commemoration of a military success, but also a reminder of sacrifice, duty and national resolve. Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed every year on July 26, marks India’s victory in the Kargil War of 1999 and honours the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Shaurya Vijay Yatra to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Prime Minister also highlighted the special ‘Shaurya Vijay Yatra’ organised this year to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. The motorcycle journey began on July 14 from the National War Memorial in Delhi and will conclude at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. Describing the initiative as a powerful tribute to the armed forces, PM Modi said, “Its message is – ‘One Ride, One Nation, One Salute.’ This journey reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation can never be forgotten.”

He said such commemorative efforts help younger generations connect with the history of Kargil and understand the bravery of the soldiers who fought in one of India’s most difficult military campaigns. The gesture, he added, reflects the spirit of remembrance and national unity that continues to define the occasion.

Kargil Vijay Diwas fills us with pride. This day reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/MgC4AcO4rX — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2026

Rising global trust

The Prime Minister also referred to his recent visit to Indonesia, where a major agreement was reached for the BrahMos and Astra missiles. He said the agreement is another sign that the world’s trust in India’s defence equipment and technology is increasing. This, he noted, is not just a matter of exports, but also of credibility, capability and strategic confidence.

By linking Kargil Vijay Diwas with indigenous defence manufacturing, missile testing and international partnerships, PM Modi presented a broader picture of India’s military trajectory. His message was that the country remembers its heroes with pride, strengthens its forces with modern technology and is steadily building a reputation as a dependable defence power on the global stage.