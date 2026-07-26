India has issued an advisory for sailors operating in the Black Sea area following multiple attacks on shipping and ports in the region. Five citizens were killed this week in attacks against two ships passing through the region. The Ministry of External Affairs has now urged seafarers planning to take jobs on commercial vessels within the conflict-hit zone to “carefully assess security risks”. The statement came even as the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said a merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Odesa port on Sunday.

“The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict. Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks. Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of 5 Indian lives,” the MEA wrote.

The Ministry also outlined several precautionary measures for those choosing such employment. The advisory also urged Indian nationals requiring consular assistance to contact the nearest Indian mission — sharing emergency helpline numbers for its embassy in both Ukraine and Russia.

Advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/0W6Hytj67T pic.twitter.com/UbL6Bln05m — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 26, 2026

Vessel with four Indians struck at Ukraine port

The MEA advisory came even as the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said a merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Two crew members have been confirmed safe while information about the other two was awaited. The incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa — one of the country’s key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

“Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel at the time of the incident. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals,” the embassy said.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway and the Embassy said that it was constantly in touch with the concerned authorities. There was no immediate information on the source of the strike, the circumstances surrounding the incident or the total strength of the vessel’s crew. The identities of the four Indian nationals and the nature of their duties on board were also not immediately known.

Point of Contact, Embassy of India, Ukraine

cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in

cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Our Emergency contact no. – +380933559958 Mr. Aji Kumar, SS ( Consular) @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/2XolkORrcu — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) July 26, 2026



