All Delhi Metro stations resumed normal passenger operations on Sunday after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its agitation at Jantar Mantar, bringing an end to days of security restrictions and staggered closures across several key stations in central Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said entry and exit gates at all Metro stations are now open for passengers.

“Service Update: All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services,” DMRC said in a post on X.

The reopening comes after several days of restricted access at major stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and New Delhi, which affected commuters travelling through central Delhi. Other stations that witnessed restrictions included Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

Restrictions lifted after CJP withdraws agitation

The restrictions were lifted after security agencies removed barricades and reviewed the situation following the official conclusion of the sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

Mobile internet services have also been restored in and around the protest site after the CJP announced the withdrawal of its agitation. Internet access had remained restricted for several days as the youth-led protest over alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities gathered momentum.

The CJP said it decided to end the agitation after receiving assurances from the government on its demands.

“Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines,” CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said.

Prahlad Joshi takes charge as Education Minister

The developments come after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following more than a month of protests, including the CJP’s agitation at Jantar Mantar and a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Prahlad Joshi has now taken charge as the Union Education Minister after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan’s resignation. Joshi said he would carry out the responsibility with “complete humility and responsibility.”

The CJP said the Centre had agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the withdrawal of FIRs lodged against protesters across the country.

Union Minister JP Nadda said the government had considered and accepted the demands raised during talks on examination reforms and other issues linked to the protests. He also said the government would examine the organisation’s five-point charter on examination reforms and take necessary steps after discussions.