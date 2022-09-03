Lexus UX 300e First Drive Review: Crossing over to electric

Lexus has decided to take the plunge and enter the EV market. After years of being leaders in the hybrid world, the Japanese automobile is aiming to change the luxury EV class with the UX 300e, which has tasted success in the global market. In India, Lexus has kept mum on the launch of the UX 300e, though we did get our hands on the urban crossover to find out what it’s all about. Bringing in the UX 300e certainly makes good business sense for the firm due to the subsidies available on electric vehicles in India.

Lexus UX 300e: What is it?

The UX 300e is based on its sibling the UX 250h. Being 4.4 metres in length, the UX range is the most compact crossover from Lexus. Based merely on dimensions, it will take on the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India. It is powered by a 54.3kWh battery that’s tucked underneath the floor. The urban crossover has an output of 201bhp and 300 Nm of torque. According to Lexus, the UX 300e is supposed to return a range of 315 km.

Lexus UX 300e: Space age exteriors

Lexus is known for its bold and sharp styling elements and the UX 300e is no different. While the European rivals prefer taking a subtle design, Lexus remains to be a showstopper, especially for those who unabashedly want to make a statement. Like it or not, the signature spindle grill is the star attraction and the Katana blade-like LED headlamps complement the UX 300e’s radical looks.

The low-slung crossover may not have the most imposing road presence, but its side profile does flex some muscle with square-shaped wheel arches with 18-inch alloy wheels and prominent character lines running across the shoulder line and the lower part of the doors. The rear, on the other hand, continues to look dynamic with the LED lamps running across the tailgate. The lights actually look like they have been carved out of the metal sheet. If you take a closer look, there are two diagonal creases which in many ways imitate the front grill.

Lexus UX 300e: All class interiors

In this day and age when automobile manufacturers are introducing all touch response buttons and additional displays, Lexus has gone old school with plenty of buttons. In our opinion, that’s not a bad thing as it makes it a lot easier to use especially when you are driving. It does be a 10.3-inch infotainment system, but wait for it, it’s not a touchscreen. Is that sacrilege in this day and age? We think so, more so when it’s a luxury vehicle. In Lexus’ defence, they are offering a touchpad controller for the multimedia player placed in between the front two seats, but it isn’t as responsive and user-friendly as one would have liked. We hope Lexus replaces the screen with the NX 350h’s system.

Moving forward, there are three driving modes in the UX 300e, Eco, Normal and Sport. On the left side of the instrument cluster, there’s a knob that lets you choose multiple driving modes.

In terms of dimensions, on paper, the UX300e is a long vehicle but this includes a long bonnet. In reality, the cabin is average at best and compact for rear passengers. The seats in the back are comfortable and supportive, but knee room is limited and the sloping roof doesn’t do any favours for passengers over 6 feet in height.

As a luxury vehicle, the materials and fit-and-finish are up to the mark though some plastic parts could have been better. The 12-speaker Mark Levinson music system is exceptional and is class-leading.

The luggage space or the boot space is confined to 367 litres, which isn’t the most spacious. One also has to keep in mind that the depth is shallow and the loading bay is fairly high to accommodate the batteries.

Lexus UX 300e: Driving Experience

Time to find out how the first ever all-electric vehicle from Lexus is powered by a 54.3kWh battery pack. The UX300e is a front-wheel drive crossover and has a total output of 201bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Unlike some EVs, the UX 300e picks up speed in a comfortable linear manner rather than throwing you back into the seat. Don’t get us wrong, the EV offers enough spunk and based on the figures shared by the company, it does 0-100 km in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 160kmph. With plenty of torque readily available, the UX 300e is excellent for your daily commute as it offers a strong pull to around 120 kmph, after that a power surge can be felt. It offers instant pick-up to overtake in city traffic and remains steady at high speeds while cruising on the highway.

The suspension set-up is on the softer side making the EV crossover ideal to tackle the unpredictable road conditions here in India. It neutralises potholes ensuring the ride quality doesn’t suffer especially for the passengers in the rear seat. In hindsight, the handling isn’t as crisp as its German competition, but there isn’t too much body weight weighing in while taking a corner either.

The Lexus UX 300e can be fully charged in over 8 hours with an AC charger, while the 50kW DC charger juices the vehicle from 0-80% in around 50 minutes. According to Lexus, the UX 300e returns a range of around 315 km but keeping real-world traffic in mind, it should be a shade below 250km range.

Lexus UX 300e: Verdict

Lexus is synonymous with luxury, comfort and refinement and the UX 300e is no different as it manages to tick all these boxes. As expected, safety is paramount and the crossover is equipped with ADAS features. Being the most compact vehicle in the Lexus portfolio, there is a lack of space for rear passengers. Even getting in and out of the cabin is a challenge. As mentioned earlier, the UX 300e could go up against the recently launched Volvo XC40 Recharge which is priced at ₹55.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The Lexus is estimated to be priced higher than that but it’s great to see that Lexus isn’t scared to roll the dice and take its chances.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.