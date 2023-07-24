Hyundai Exter packs a punch within a budget: First Drive Review

If you love to drive a sporty SUV but don’t plan to extend your budget – Hyundai’s latest offering is surely something you should not miss. Yes! I am talking about the Exter- it kind of ticks all the checkboxes that define the demand dynamics at the moment. Sturdy build, upright stance and a muscular look, the Exter follows Hyundai’s ‘Parametric’ design language that employs boxy proportions.

Undeniably aimed at budget-conscious and Gen Z buyers, this entry-level SUV is aggressively priced between Rs 6-9 lakh. This car is available in a range of colour and trims and gives buyers the option of a petrol engine with manual and automated manual transmissions, as well as a petrol-CNG powertrain with a manual gearbox.

The entry-level SUV segment is emerging as a key sub-segment in the under 4m SUV market and already has 16 per cent of the market share compared to 84 per cent claimed by the slightly larger Compact SUVs. Thus far Punch was the only serious contender in the space but with the Exter, the Korean carmaker has clearly signalled its game plan in terms of targetting a bigger chunk of the overall market share.

Hyundai Exter review: Design and exterior

The Exter follows Hyundai’s ‘Parametric’ design language that employs boxy proportions and displays lots of angular and sharp lines. The muscular appeal is further accentuated by the visibly oversized body cladding. The front fascia of the car gets a wide, contrasting piano black grille and a prominent chin with a faux silver skid plate.

Smart detailing like the signature H-shaped LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, diamond-cut smart alloy wheels, clean lines are interesting touches. You have 185 mm of ground clearance over here and 2450 mm wheel base … that’s about 5 mm more than its closest rival Punch. The roof rails additionally assert that SUV look. The contoured black finish continues from the D Pillar towards the rear too. The micro SUV also fairly large boot with 391 litre capacity, making it a practical car for fun trips with friends and family.

Hyundai Exter review: Interiors eye-catching

The Piano black colour has been used extensively in the interior of the Exter giving a understated but plush appeal. The body colour accents on the AC vents and seats are no doubt eye-catching touches. The 8-inch touch screen is well-integrated into the instrument cluster bringing all in a single line across the dash. The front seats are scooped out for a more snug feel and the leather-wrapped steering wheel coupled with the voice-controlled sunroof add to the appeal of the car.

Seat comfort even at the rear is quite significant and both in terms of legroom and thigh support there isn’t much to complain about. Rear AC vents add to the user comfort but armrest rear occupant is missing. The storage areas inside the car are well-thought-out. There are large door pockets, cup holders and a large glovebox.

Hyundai Exter review: Packed with features and safety takes centre stage

The Hyundai Exter is packed with many segment-first features. These include-

Wireless Charger Paddle Shifters in the AMT version Dual Lens dash camera 6 airbags are a standard Electric sunroof

Even in terms of safety of the driver and passengers, it is packed with several key features. Apart from the standard 6 airbags and three-point seat belts, it boasts of

ABS with EBD Brake Assist Hill Start TPMS- Tyre Pressure Monitoring system

Hyundai Exter review: Overall ride quality and verdict

All in all, this car feels extremely stable and has a significant road presence. It comes mated with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine sharing underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. The gearbox includes a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit and feels very smooth on the go. While the specs as claimed by the company at 83hp and 114Nm appear rather modest, it makes for a comfortable ride and the vehicle’s responsiveness adds to the driving experience.

The car feels light and there is inherent agility thanks to the linear pickup as a result of the monocoque chassis. All in all, it is a great option for urban driving and occasional trips. It is neither a high-performance machine nor an offroader but there are no unnecessary jerks and manoeuvering is rather smooth. This could be the perfect platform for a pleasant trip with your family and within budget too.

