21:17 (IST) 28 Jul 2026

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition over its participation in the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, saying members failed to discuss the legislation's provisions.

Responding to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks, he said the Opposition should have pointed out shortcomings in the Bill and offered constructive suggestions instead of engaging in politics, asserting that the proposed law contains strong provisions to safeguard students.