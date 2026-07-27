Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, a day after it was introduced in Parliament. The debate comes after a week of repeated disruptions in the Monsoon Session and three days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following over a month-long protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak.
Here are the latest updates on July 28:
- Debate over the anti-paper leak Bill is underway after a six-day Parliament logjam over the NEET row and police action on student protesters.
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla allotted six hours for discussion, with the government willing to extend the debate if required.
- The Bill proposes a Special Task Force to probe paper leaks and mandates time-bound investigations and trials through Special Fast Track Courts.
- MSME Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will table the proposed legislation.
- Vande Mataram Bill listed for discussion and passage: The Bill is scheduled after the government and Opposition resolved the parliamentary deadlock.
- Paper Leak Bill debate in Lok Sabha from 2 pm: The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill is scheduled for discussion.
- PM Modi may address Parliament: There is speculation that the Prime Minister could speak during the debate.
'Opposition ignored anti-paper leak Bill, chose politics instead': Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition over its participation in the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, saying members failed to discuss the legislation's provisions.
Responding to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks, he said the Opposition should have pointed out shortcomings in the Bill and offered constructive suggestions instead of engaging in politics, asserting that the proposed law contains strong provisions to safeguard students.
Lok Sabha Secretariat expunges part of Priyanka Gandhi's remarks against Education Minister Pralhad Joshi
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has expunged a portion of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks against Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi made during Tuesday's debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Amit Shah holds meeting with Pralhad Joshi, Rijiju and Piyush Goyal at Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal at Parliament. The meeting comes amid the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Lok Sabha continuing its discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Sambit Patra accuses Priyanka Gandhi of distorting facts on student protest injuries
BJP MP Sambit Patra hit back at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill. The BJP MP accused her of misrepresenting the facts. He said the student she referred to was not injured due to police action but in a stampede-like situation during the Parliament March.
#watch | Delhi | On the statement of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "A discussion is underway in the House today regarding the new law introduced by the Modi government concerning paper leaks. Priyanka Vadra participated in that… pic.twitter.com/wPSv6ziXWh— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
Lok Sabha proceedings extended till 10 pm for debate on anti-paper leak Bill
The Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were extended till 10 pm to allow members to continue the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The House has been debating the proposed legislation, which seeks to strengthen legal provisions against examination malpractices and paper leaks.
'Over 22,000 primary schools closed in Uttar Pradesh, 500 in Gorakhpur': Akhilesh Yadav
Speaking to reporters, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, "Primary schools have shut down in the country, with the highest in UP - 22,000. In CM's constituency of Gorakhpur, 500 primary schools have been shut down. There are no admissions in intermediate schools. There are no admissions in Polytechnic and ITIs. 'Ekrangi' people are seated on positions in higher education.
#watch | Delhi: SP MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "Primary schools have shut down in the country, with the highest in UP - 22,000. In CM's constituency of Gorakhpur, 500 primary schools have been shut down. There are no admissions in intermediate schools. There are no admissions in… pic.twitter.com/ARCoDN1Edl— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
'Govt wrote off Rs 16 lakh crore in loans while education got Rs 1.4 lakh crore': Priyanka Gandhi tells Parliament
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Centre over its spending priorities during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill. Calling it "another shameful figure", she alleged that the government had written off Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for big businesses while allocating only Rs 1.4 lakh crore to the education budget.
'Changing phone angle won't change Gen Z's perspective of you': Priyanka Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha debate, referring to his recent Instagram interactions with young people. She said changing the camera angle would not change how Gen Z viewed him. She further said that the Prime Minister must change the "angle of his heart" to understand the grievances of the country's youth.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Priyanka Gandhi's remarks on new Education Minister
Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed ruckus after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Centre over the examination paper leak issue and targeted the appointment of the new Union Education Minister during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill.
Her remarks prompted protests from Treasury bench members, leading to noisy scenes in the House.
Priyanka Gandhi condemns police action on students, seeks answers over pellet gun use
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the police action against students during the Parliament March, questioning the use of force against protesters. Demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she asked who authorised the use of pellet guns.
Shrikant Shinde backs anti-exam leak Bill
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde voiced support for the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, during the Lok Sabha debate. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the legislation and said it would help strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractice and safeguard the integrity of public examinations.
'NEET is the core issue, it is against students': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in Lok Sabha
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran reiterated his party's demand for the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill, calling it the "core issue" affecting students.
Citing data from Tamil Nadu and other states, he argued that NEET disproportionately impacts students from marginalised backgrounds, limiting their access to medical education.
'Why are youth treated as law and order problem?': Abhishek Banerjee in Lok Sabha
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee questioned Centre's handling of the student protests over paper leaks, saying lakhs of young people had taken to the streets but were met with police action instead of being heard.
"Lakhs of students in different parts of the country came on the roads to protest. Instead of listening to them, police lathi-charged them and fired tear gas and pellet guns," he said, asking, "Why are young Indians treated as a law and order problem?"
'If this is New India, why do paper leaks happen so consistently?': Abhishek Banerjee questions govt
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill, questioning why paper leaks continue to occur despite the government's repeated assurances. "If this is New India, why do paper leaks happen so consistently?" he asked.
'Answer why NTA staffs were outsourced': Akhilesh Yadav tells Centre
Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday addressed Parliament and criticised the government over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), asking why one of the country's most important examination bodies had outsourced its staff.
Akhilesh Yadav tears into Centre over paper leaks, says Pradhan quit to save PM Modi
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the NDA government over recurring paper leaks and the students' protests, saying the issue had affected families across generations. Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill, he claimed Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the political fallout.
'Need of the hour to tackle paper leak mafia': Bansuri Swaraj backs anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj backed the Bill during the Lok Sabha debate and called it the "need of the hour" to crack down on the "paper leak mafia". She said the proposed legislation would strengthen the legal framework against examination fraud and showcased government's commitment to protecting students' interests and ensuring the integrity of public examinations.
Bansuri Swaraj joins Lok Sabha debate on anti-paper leak Bill, backs stronger safeguards
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, outlining the ruling party's support for the proposed legislation. She stressed on the stronger legal safeguards to curb examination malpractices, protect students' interests, and defended the Centre's efforts to strengthen the integrity and credibility of the country's public examination system.
Gaurav Gogoi questions NTA's functioning, seeks explanation over officials dismissed
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised questions over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill.
He claimed the NTA has a sanctioned strength of 34 officials and questioned how 47 officials could have been dismissed, asking the government to clarify the apparent discrepancy and respond to concerns over the agency's handling of alleged examination irregularities.
'Govt not serious about curbing malpractice': Gaurav Gogoi opens debate on anti-cheating Bill in Parliament
Opening the debate in Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the proposed anti-cheating Bill, alleging it demonstrates that the government is not serious about tackling examination malpractice. He questioned the effectiveness of the legislation, arguing that it fails to address the root causes of recurring exam irregularities and paper leaks.
'PM Modi won't allow anyone to compromise with the future of children' says Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh reaffirms govt commitment to welfare of students
Anti-paper leak Bill is reaffirmation of govt's commitment to safeguard welfare of students and youth: Union minister Jitendra Singh in LS.
Rijiju says discussions extended to 8 hours, can continue for longer if necessary
"I spoke with the leaders of all parties—the Congress Chief Whip, the Samajwadi Party Chief Whip, the DMK, and NCP—and everyone agreed to extend the six-hour discussion by 2 hours to make it 8 hours. We all reached this agreement... I state this in the House: Venugopal ji, if you require an extra 2 hours, the government has no objection. We can meet and decide on it. The Speaker has just said that we have no objection to extending it by another hour... If even more time is needed beyond eight hours, we are ready for 10 hours discussion," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Parliament resumes after adjournment, anti-paper leak bill under discussion
Parliament resumes after adjournment, anti-paper leak bill under discussion
Pawan Khera demands Amit Shah's statement, PM Modi's apology over police action on student protesters
Congress MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday demanded an immediate statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar.
Speaking to ANI, Khera said the reported use of pellet guns and the alleged display of AK-47 rifles against student protesters warranted urgent discussion in Parliament.
Priyanka Gandhi questions BJP's felicitation of Dharmendra Pradhan after resignation
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned the BJP's decision to felicitate former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament after his resignation, asking how the ruling alliance could celebrate a minister who stepped down amid the controversy over alleged examination irregularities.
Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi criticised BJP and NDA MPs for raising slogans in support of Pradhan and welcoming him after his exit from the Union Cabinet.
"Don't you think this is shameful? Consider the circumstances under which they resigned, yet he is being welcomed here as if a superstar were arriving," she said.
SC orders independent probe into alleged police excesses during student protests
Hearing petitions alleging police excesses during the crackdown on student protests across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said an independent investigation must be conducted to fix accountability. The observation came a day after a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said police excesses cannot be justified merely because an agitation is underway, stressing the need for a "balanced" approach while noting that actions by "anti-social elements" should also be dealt with firmly.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress moves notices in both Houses over police action on NEET protesters
Congress MPs on Tuesday submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking an urgent discussion on the alleged use of force against students protesting over the NEET paper leak issue. The demand comes as the Centre's Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes stricter punishments for paper leaks and exam-related malpractices, is set to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MPs Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain moved notices under Rule 267, while in the Lok Sabha, Deputy Leader of the Congress Gaurav Gogoi and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari submitted adjournment notices seeking suspension of the listed business to discuss the issue.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following protests by Opposition members, delaying the scheduled discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The House witnessed repeated disruptions as Opposition MPs raised issues related to the alleged police action against student protesters.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Sanjay Raut calls anti-paper leak Bill 'same old law' with tougher penalties
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, saying it merely increases the jail term and penalties without introducing substantive changes. He alleged that the "biggest paper leak racket" is linked to the BJP and claimed those arrested in Maharashtra in connection with the NEET paper leak have ties to the party.