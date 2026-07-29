By Sanjeev Sinha

Water has always been India’s most shared natural resource. Ironically, it has also been among its most contentious. Few rivers originate and end within a single state; most traverse political boundaries, linking regions with competing priorities and developmental needs. Yet while rivers flow unhindered, governments often do not. Interstate water disputes have remained entangled in tribunals, legal battles and prolonged negotiations, delaying projects that could have transformed the lives of millions. In India, the challenge has rarely been one of engineering; it has been one of political consensus.

Against this backdrop, three recent developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Amit Shah’s guidance , deserve close attention. The agreement on the Kishau Multipurpose Dam, the Haryana-Rajasthan Yamuna Water Project, and the resolution of pending payment issues under the Narmada Award may appear to be unrelated administrative decisions. Viewed together, however, they point to a broader shift in governance—one that places dialogue, negotiation and cooperation at the centre of decision-making. More importantly, they demonstrate that some of India’s most complex federal challenges need not remain trapped in endless negotiations.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has largely been associated with internal security reforms and strengthening the cooperative sector. The recent breakthroughs in interstate water issues, however, reveal another facet of his governance approach—the ability to bring states with divergent interests to the same table and facilitate consensus. Such political mediation rarely attracts the attention that accompanies project launches or foundation stones, but it often determines whether projects move forward at all.

For years, cooperative federalism has been invoked as a guiding principle of governance. Its true value, however, lies not in speeches or policy documents but in its practical application. Federalism succeeds when governments can move beyond competing claims and jointly implement projects that serve a larger public purpose. That is precisely what these agreements appear to have achieved.

The Kishau Multipurpose Dam illustrates this point. Conceived decades ago, the project had remained stalled not because of technical challenges but because of disagreements over funding, water allocation and the responsibilities of participating states. Bringing the stakeholders together required political engagement as much as administrative coordination. The recent consensus has revived a project that promises irrigation, drinking water and hydropower benefits for the region while demonstrating that long-pending disputes can be resolved through sustained dialogue.

A similar approach is evident in the Haryana-Rajasthan Yamuna water agreement. The dispute had remained unresolved for nearly three decades despite repeated rounds of negotiations. Its resolution is significant not only because it will improve drinking water availability but also because it underscores an important lesson: even deeply entrenched interstate disputes can yield to patient negotiation backed by political commitment.

The settlement of pending issues relating to the Narmada Award reinforces the same message. Governance is not measured only by announcing new infrastructure projects; it is equally reflected in removing institutional bottlenecks that prevent existing projects from realising their full potential. Such decisions seldom dominate headlines, yet they often produce lasting public benefits by unlocking investments and accelerating implementation.

Taken together, these *initiatives by the Modi government* suggest an evolving practice of cooperative federalism. As India’s economy expands and its development challenges become increasingly interconnected, collaboration among states will become indispensable. Water is only one example. Similar coordination will be necessary in areas such as energy, transport, environmental conservation, disaster management and climate resilience, where administrative boundaries rarely coincide with the nature of the challenges themselves.

What makes Amit Shah’s role noteworthy is the emphasis on consensus rather than compulsion. Instead of positioning the Centre as an authority imposing solutions, the recent negotiations sought to make states active participants in shaping the outcome. Consensus-building may be slower than unilateral decision-making, but in a federal democracy it often produces more durable and widely accepted outcomes. Agreements that emerge through consultation are generally more sustainable than those secured through direction alone.

Ultimately, however, the success of these agreements will be judged not by official announcements but by their impact on ordinary citizens. A farmer awaiting reliable irrigation or a household dependent on assured drinking water is unlikely to remember the complexities of intergovernmental negotiations. What matters is whether governance translates into tangible improvements in everyday life.

India’s rivers have always connected states geographically. The larger challenge has been ensuring that they also become instruments of cooperation rather than conflict. The recent agreements suggest that such an approach is not only possible but increasingly achievable. If cooperative federalism is to evolve beyond a constitutional ideal into an enduring governance model, it must consistently deliver outcomes that improve lives across state boundaries.

By helping build consensus on these long-pending issues, Amit Shah has demonstrated that cooperative federalism derives its greatest strength not from political rhetoric but from practical outcomes. The significance of these agreements extends beyond water sharing. They reinforce confidence among states that complex national challenges can be addressed through dialogue, partnership and a shared commitment to development.

The author is a senior journalist and columnist

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.