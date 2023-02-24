2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Yamaha Motor India recently launched not just one or two but four new motorcycles, namely the FZ-X, MT-15, R15M and FZ-S. While they aren’t all-new products, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has updated them for the calendar year 2023. We rode one of them, the Yamaha FZ-X, in the majestic pink city of Jaipur. So, what’s really new in this motorcycle and how’s it to ride? Read along to find out.

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Yamaha FZ-X remains unchanged, save for the addition of new LED turn indicators. At the front, it gets a projector LED headlamp with circular LED DRLs. There are also fork cover gaiters to enhance its aesthetic appeal. The side profile features a muscular fuel tank, a two-step single-piece seat and a stubby exhaust.

At the rear, this motorcycle gets a LED taillamp and a basic grabrail. Yamaha is offering the updated FZ-X in three colour schemes. They are Matte Copper, Matte Black and a new Dark Matte Blue shade that even gets golden alloy wheels.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata cars in India in 2023: Altroz Racer to updated Safari

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: Engine and performance

Talking about the powerplant, the Yamaha FZ-X continues to get the 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also powers the FZ-S. It develops 12.2 bhp of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. What’s new in this motor is that it now comes equipped with an onboard diagnostics system to comply with the BS6 phase-2 real-drive emission (RDE) norms that will come into effect from April this year.

Does this make any difference in the real-world performance of the motorcycle? The answer is no. It rides exactly the same as before, offering a decent low-end and good mid-range punch. The FZ-X is one of the least powerful 150cc motorcycles in the market and as such it doesn’t have a top-end with the top speed maxing out at around 110 kmph. This motorcycle feels at home when being ridden comfortably between 50-80 kmph.

The Yamaha FZ-X now also gets a traction control system – a first-in-segment feature. While a motorcycle of this displacement and category doesn’t really need TCS, it’s a welcome addition. Also, it is not just a marketing gimmick as during our test ride experience, traction control did kick in at certain instances while braking really hard. One can also switch it off by long pressing the menu button placed below the cluster.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: Ride and handling

In terms of hardware, the FZ-X gets telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The suspension is tuned slightly on the firmer side but complemented with a soft seat and relaxed seating posture, it offers a good ride quality. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard. While the brakes do their work fine, Yamaha could’ve offered a top-end dual-channel ABS-equipped variant as well for the buyers.

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: Features and safety

Talking about features, the Yamaha FZ-X gets an all-LED lighting system and a digital instrument cluster that offers a host of information including a digital speedometer, odometer, tachometer, clock, trip meters, etc. It even gets Bluetooth connectivity with Yamaha’s Y-connect app and shows call alerts, message notifications, etc. However, it misses out on the turn-by-turn navigation system and gear position indicator which we think Yamaha should’ve offered with this update.

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: Price and verdict

The 2023 Yamaha FZ-X is available in a single variant with three colour shades on offer. Its prices range from Rs 1.36 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom. While the FZ-X doesn’t get too many updates, it features some welcome changes for 2023 that might help Yamaha to boost its sales. So, if you’re out in the market looking for a retro commuter motorcycle with modern features under Rs 1.50 lakh, you can definitely consider buying the Yamaha FZ-X.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.