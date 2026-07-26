Trump said the US is having “good talks” with Iran but stressed that he does not want negotiations to drag on. He again denied claims that the US is running low on munitions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington ahead of his meeting with Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
Here are the latest updates: June 28
- Trump said the US halted strikes on Iran after Tehran requested a pause, warning attacks could resume if a new ceasefire deal is not reached. Iran, however, said no negotiations with Washington are currently underway.
- Iran’s top joint military command said any US attempt to impose an “illegal” maritime blockade would be seen as an escalation of the regional conflict.
- Saudi Arabia said it intercepted several drones targeting oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh region. The drones were reportedly launched from Iraq, with Saudi Arabia blaming Iran-backed militias.
- Oman began a regional diplomatic effort, holding talks with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt to push for de-escalation and restore safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Brent crude fell 11.3% to close at $85.87 a barrel, while US crude dropped about 7% to $82.61. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains far below normal levels.
- Fewer than 10 commodity ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz by Monday morning, compared with around 100 commercial vessels on a typical day before the war.
- Iran warned that a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one person and injured three, “cannot go unanswered.”
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticised Israel’s plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, calling them a violation of international law and an obstacle to a two-state solution.
- Trump acknowledged Russia may be sharing intelligence on US military bases with Iran but said it had little impact on the conflict.
Iran executes two men over protest-related killings
Iranian authorities executed two men accused of killing police officers during January’s anti-government protests in Isfahan, according to state media. The executions come amid growing international criticism over the use of the death penalty against protesters, with the UN saying at least 12 young men have been sentenced to death in connection with the killings.
Ukraine’s strike on Iranian vessel may win US support
Former US ambassador William Courtney said Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea could be welcomed in Washington if the ship was carrying drones or military equipment linked to Russia. He said the strike could help Ukraine target Iranian shipments while also aligning with US concerns over Iran’s support for Russia.
Markets react to easing tensions
US stocks ended mostly higher on Monday as investors welcomed the pause in fighting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.02%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, slipped 0.18%.
Trump to meet Zelensky
Trump is also scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Tuesday. The two leaders are expected to discuss efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, with a White House official saying, “Now is the time to end the war.”
Trump defends possible F-35 sales to Turkey
Trump pushed back against questions over Netanyahu's opposition to potential US F-35 fighter jet sales to Turkey. He said nobody dictates what the US can sell and described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a friend and Turkey as a “tremendous ally.”
Netanyahu arrives in Washington
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US ahead of his planned meeting with Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Iran is expected to be a key issue in their talks, along with the wider regional situation and diplomatic efforts.
Trump plays down Russian support for Iran
Trump acknowledged that Russia may be passing intelligence about US military bases to Iran but said any such assistance has had little impact. He also played down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claim that Moscow is providing significant intelligence support to Tehran.
Iran denies peace talks with US
Tehran has rejected the US account that negotiations are underway. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said there are currently “no negotiations with the United States” and insisted that Iran would not allow Washington to decide when war and peace begin.
Oman steps up diplomatic efforts
Oman has launched a regional diplomatic push to find a political solution to the US-Iran conflict. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held calls with officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt, with discussions focused on de-escalation, safe navigation through Hormuz and restoring global trade flows.
Red Sea route faces fresh risks
Oil traders are also watching the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels could pose a threat to Saudi-linked shipping. Deutsche Bank analysts warned that attacks could disrupt both Gulf and Red Sea export routes at the same time.
Hormuz shipping remains disrupted
Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below prewar levels. Fewer than 10 commodity ships had passed through the key waterway by Monday morning, compared with around 100 commercial vessels on a typical day before the conflict.
Oil prices plunge as fighting pauses
Global oil prices fell sharply after the US-Iran fighting appeared to ease. Brent crude futures closed at $85.87 a barrel, down 11.3%, while US crude fell about 7% to $82.61. However, concerns remain over possible disruptions to energy supplies and shipping routes.
Saudi Arabia intercepts drones
Saudi Arabia said its forces intercepted several drones targeting petroleum facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region. Saudi authorities blamed Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq, raising fresh concerns that the conflict could spread further across the region.
US pauses strikes on Iran
US President Donald Trump said the US has halted renewed strikes on Iran after Tehran asked Washington to stop the attacks and discuss a possible ceasefire. Trump warned that US military action could resume if the two sides fail to reach a new agreement. Iran, however, has denied that formal negotiations are currently taking place.
Trump dismisses Israeli concerns over potential F-35 sale to Turkiye
US President Donald Trump dismissed Israeli objections to a potential sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkiye, saying Ankara has "been a great ally" and describing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a friend." "Nobody tells me what we should be selling or not," Trump told reporters, signaling Washington would make its own decisions on arms exports.
Trump says he will ask Putin about alleged Russian satellite support for Iran
US President Donald Trump said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about allegations that Russian satellites are helping Iran direct strikes in the Middle East. Trump's comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had recorded Russian satellite surveillance of Gulf states and US military facilities in the region. "I'll ask Putin about it. We'll find out," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Trump says US not currently involved in Saudi-Houthi conflict
US President Donald Trump said Washington is not currently involved in the recent exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis but could become involved "if there's a problem." He also said the United States has not discussed Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, days after saying a US civil nuclear deal with Riyadh would depend on the kingdom normalising ties with Israel.
Trump says US, Israel 'pretty close' on Iran as talks with Tehran continue
US President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel are "pretty close" in their approach to Iran as Washington holds talks with Tehran. Speaking to reporters, Trump said there was a "good chance something will happen" in the negotiations, expressing optimism about the diplomatic efforts.
Trump says US has ample missile interceptor stocks, blames Biden for Ukraine transfer
US President Donald Trump said the United States has ample stocks of missile interceptors and other ammunition despite supplies sent to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden. Trump said the US is rebuilding its arsenal, with Patriot missile interceptors in production, adding the country has "more than we could ever use, no matter what."
CENTCOM says US redirects ships in Strait of Hormuz to enforce Iran blockade
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it redirected 17 commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, disabled two others and boarded two more to enforce the US blockade on Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying about 20% of global oil and gas exports under normal conditions.
Trump says US holding 'good talks' with Iran after meeting request
US President Donald Trump said Iran requested a meeting "through their surrogates and directly" and that Washington is now holding talks with Tehran. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the discussions were "good" and that "good things can happen," adding Iran would not have sought a meeting if it believed it was in a strong position.
Trump says US-Iran talks underway but warns of renewed military action
US President Donald Trump told Axios the United States is in "very deep talks" with Iran but warned Washington would return to "very strong military action" if diplomacy fails. Trump said he paused attacks after mediators asked him to give negotiations a chance, adding he was willing to allow "not much time" for talks. "Either it goes fast or not at all," he said.
Qatar condemns attempted strikes on Saudi oil facilities
Qatar condemned the attempted strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, calling them a "flagrant violation" of the kingdom's sovereignty and a breach of international law. Doha reiterated its solidarity with Riyadh and said it supports all legitimate measures Saudi Arabia takes to protect its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
Saudi Arabia condemns attacks, says it reserves right to respond
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks on the kingdom, saying Riyadh reserves the right to respond to the source of the "aggression" and deter those responsible. The statement came after Saudi forces struck Yemen's Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah on Friday, marking the latest escalation involving the Iran-backed group amid broader regional tensions.
Wall Street gains after US-Iran halt attacks, ahead of Fed decision
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as the United States and Iran paused hostilities, lifting investor risk appetite ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings, economic data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.0% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4% at the opening bell, reported Reuters.
Mediators push US-Iran talks forward as regional tensions persist
Regional mediators have made progress in efforts to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations after both sides paused attacks, two regional officials told the Associated Press.
Israeli military detains two citizens after crossing into Syria
The Israeli military said two Israeli citizens crossed the border into Syrian territory near the Hermon area before troops located them, returned them to Israel and detained them. The two were handed over to Israeli police for further processing.
Ukraine FM says Iran is 'direct accomplice' in Russia's war
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Iran of being a "direct accomplice" to Russia's war by supplying Moscow with weapons, rejecting Tehran's criticism over the reported attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea. Sybiha said Iran had "no standing to pretend to be a victim" and accused it of trying to divert attention from Russian attacks on Black Sea shipping. Iran said on Saturday that Ukraine had attacked one of its commercial vessels, an allegation Kyiv has not acknowledged.
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi oil transport infrastructure with drones
Yemen's Houthi movement said it targeted Saudi crude oil transport infrastructure with drones, according to a statement as reported by Reuters.
Iran parliament approves draft classifying Israelis as military personnel: Report
Iran's parliament approved a provision in a draft law classifying all "Zionists residing in occupied territories" as military personnel, according to the parliament-affiliated Khaneh Mellat news agency. The draft also excludes infrastructure serving Israel or US Central Command (CENTCOM) from civilian protection.