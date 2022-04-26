2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 First Drive Review: Smarter and sharper

Back in 2019, Maruti Suzuki gave the MPV segment a smart player in the form of the XL6. Despite having the seating space and dimensions of a monotonous utility vehicle, the XL6 broke free from the mould. It was a chic and stylish vehicle that could also prove to be a practical partner for you and your family. Fast forward to 2022 and we get a facelift for the XL6, one that comes with changes in the powertrain and a few feature additions too. However, the competition has also stepped up their game and things are not going to be as easy this time around. But can this new iteration of the XL6 still manage to impress? Time to find out!

Tweaked design

The overall silhouette of the XL6 remains largely the same. Since this is a facelift and not a generation change, the company has not gone for drastic visual changes. At the front, you will find that the chrome slat and the black grille underneath it has a slightly different design compared to the previous model. You now get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels instead of the 15-inch units of the previous car. Not only this, but the tyres are 10mm wider as well. This has resulted in a slightly higher ground clearance too. The bigger wheels do a better job of filling the wheel arches and giving the XL6 a bolder stance.

The B and C pillars get a glossy black finish and there is a shark fin antenna up top. Over at the back, one can see the same tail lamp design but these are smoked ones. Another subtle change comes in the form of the chrome bar on the boot lid being moved up and having a longer profile.

Overall, I feel that the XL6 is still one of the best-looking vehicles in its segment and the new additions give it a sporty touch.

Additional gadgets

The cabin of the XL6 retains its design and still looks premium thanks to the great build and the wood inlays. While the 7-inch touchscreen unit has not grown in size, it does come with Maruti’s Smartplay Pro system. It also supports voice commands and has a host of connected car features. You can say “Hi Suzuki” and make the car perform some basic tasks. This can include things like displaying the range of the car, remotely switching off the headlamps or even starting the air conditioner (only in automatic variants). You do need to be in an area with good connectivity for the voice command to work promptly.

However, the feature that I appreciated the most was the ventilated seats for the front occupants. There are three levels of ventilation and they can quickly cool your back when entering the cabin or driving the car on a hot day.

Not just better, safer

With the 2022 update, the XL6 gets a better set of safety features. The MPV now comes with ABS, EBD, ESC, hill hold and four airbags as standard. Additionally, one can also get a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera too. The 360-degree view is very helpful when trying to park a vehicle as big as this one. Plus, you have access to multiple camera views to facilitate better visibility. The resolution of the camera feed is decent but I would have not minded a clearer image.

Frugal engine & fun gearbox

The XL6 now gets the K15C petrol engine that makes 101.6bhp and 136.8Nm torque. Compare these numbers to the outgoing model and you will notice that the power and torque have gone down slightly. On top of this, the new XL6 is heavier as well with the manual variant being 20kg heavier while the automatic is 35kg more. However, the reduction in power and torque pales in comparison to the gain in mileage. The claimed mileage of the MT version has gone up to 20.97kmpl while the AT returns 20.27kmpl. During our time with the car, I was able to get around 17kmpl when we were cruising on the NH7. The figure dropped to around 14-15kmpl the moment I decided to step on the gas. Frugality is a key strength of the XL6, especially in times like this.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the XL6 with a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The 6-speed torque converter unit replaces the 4-speed gearbox that had been seen in the previous iteration of the vehicle. While the 5-speed gearbox works well and the gears slot in effortlessly, you do have to keep working the gearbox to keep the car above 2,500rpm if you want to make some quick manoeuvres. Below 2,000rpm, this engine can feel somewhat lazy. The automatic, however, is a lot more fun to drive. This 6-speed torque converter also comes with paddle shifters and they work surprisingly well. Pull the paddle on either side and the car upshifts or downshifts gears with almost no delay. If you are in the manual mode, the car downshifts automatically as speeds are reduced but upshifts are done entirely at the driver’s commands. The engine will rev all the way to the redline and not shift unless it is told to. In the automatic mode, the car is quick to shift down when trying to overtake vehicles or pick up speed quickly.

Final thoughts

With this update, the prices for the XL6 have gone up too. It starts at Rs 11.29 lakh and goes up to 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Such a hike is expected if you look at the new additions, especially the ones that come standard. However, this is no longer 2019 and the XL6 now has a lot of competition in its segment than ever before. If you are looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle for your family and one that also is a head-turner, the XL6 is still a good option. Throw in the safety that comes in knowing that you own a Maruti Suzuki vehicle and the deal only becomes more lucrative. But if you do not mind spending a little more, you have other options that can be more engaging to drive or offer more features inside the cabin.