2019 Hero Pleasure+ First Ride Review: Will it bring back the Magic?

After 13 long years, Hero MotoCorp’s first ever scooter Pleasure receives a much-needed variant upgrade. The Pleasure made its debut as a female-oriented scooter and its tagline “Why should boys have all the fun” contributed to making it a talking point among the female buyers. Now, times have changed and with the growing competition in the ever so popular 110cc scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp’s new kid on the block - Pleasure+ aims to offer customers affordability without compromising on other necessary parameters. Interestingly, the new 2019 Hero Pleasure+ will be on sale alongside the previous 102cc model, however, Hero MotoCorp has made it clear that it intends to phase out the latter. So, how the new Pleasure+ is to ride and has Hero struck the right chords with this one? Let’s find out!

2019 Hero Pleasure+ - Design and Styling

The new 2019 Hero Pleasure+ is a major departure in terms of design and styling compared to the previous model. Hero MotoCorp has now taken the retro route for the new model and it looks like the right idea. The front end of the scooter gets a wider headlamp with a silver bezel for an old school appeal. Furthermore, a portion of the apron also gets silver shade and this dual tone treatment up front makes the scooter look quite zestful. The side panels too, get highlights of the same colour that adds desirability to the overall design.

The analog instrument cluster on the Hero Pleasure+ is completely new that gets a side stand indicator. The front gets an open glove box with a USB charging facility that proves helpful if you wish to top up your phone’s battery while on the go. Speaking of the overall fit and finish, the levels are decent enough to not complain about.

2019 Hero Pleasure+ - Engine specs and performance

The 2019 Hero Pleasure+ gets the tried and tested 110.9cc engine in comparison to the old 102cc motor. The power and torque figures are 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm respectively which are considerably higher than the previous model. The engine is supremely refined and the scooter loves to be ridden in its sweet spot of 50 to 60 kmph. The engine has a decent mid-range that facilitates quick overtakes in the city. Surprisingly, the i3s technology has been given a miss on this scooter in the favour of cost-cutting. In addition, we'll give you the exact fuel-efficiency and top speed figures once the scooter comes to us for a road test.

2019 Hero Pleasure+ - Ride and Handling

The new Hero Pleasure+ gets 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The rear set up has decent feedback and bite and works fine with the company’s Integrated Braking System (IBS). The front, however, lacks the required bite and you can't rely on it during panic situations. At just 101 kgs, the Hero Pleasure+ feels lightweight and is easy to maneuver and handle even in city traffic. The scooter maintains its composure in a straight line and gives you enough confidence even on corners. The grip from the 90/100-10 tubeless tyres is decent and in only under wet surfaces, you might feel the rubber losing adhesion with the tarmac. The suspension system is also nicely tuned and you will find it apt in dealing with the harshness of the roads during day to day commutes.

2019 Hero Pleasure+ - Price in India and Verdict

At Rs 47,300 for the metal wheel variant and Rs 49,300 for the alloy wheel trim, the Hero Pleasure+ is currently one of the most affordable automatic scooters that you can buy in India. Moreover, it is the least priced scooter in the company’s product portfolio after the standard 102cc Pleasure that is going to meet its fate in the coming months. At such a price, the scooter primarily challenges the likes of other entry-level 110cc scooters like the Honda Activa-i and TVS Scooty Zest 110. The newly launched Pleasure+ has all the ingredients of a typical unisex scooter that can indeed be ridden with ease by almost anyone in your family. Hero MotoCorp has now targeted both the sexes with the Pleasure+ and we believe that the trick will work in its favour.

The Pleasure has been a trusted name in the automatic scooter segment for years now and the Pleasure+ is only going to make that equation better. Moreover, at just Rs 2,000 more than the standard Pleasure, the new Pleasure+ is great value for money and definitely demands your consideration if you are on the lookout for a sub Rs 50,000 scooter. Sales of the Pleasure had been dying with each passing year and the new Pleasure+ might just be the much-needed trick to revive that.