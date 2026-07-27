UPATE: At least two people were killed and five others, including a 2-year-old child, were wounded in a shooting at a food festival in downtown Seattle on Sunday, according to local media reports.



The incident took place at or near the Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center in Washington on Sunday, July 26. The festival was being held at 305 Harrison Street.

Seattle Police rushed to the area after reports of the shooting. In a statement, police said, “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Centre. More information to come. Please avoid the area.”

The people who were injured were taken to Harborview Medical Centre, according to reports. Their current condition is not known.

NEW: Images of the chaos emerging from the Seattle Center shooting Sunday evening.

First responders tending to multiple people on the ground. https://t.co/79bUjkbQp6 pic.twitter.com/A8x4zKX8ut — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) July 27, 2026

Seattle Monorail shut down after shooting

After reports of the shooting emerged, the Seattle Centre Monorail announced that it would remain closed for the rest of the day. The monorail service is expected to resume on Monday morning.

Two people who were attending the festival told CNN affiliate KOMO that they heard “seven to eight shots” inside the venue. They said people began running “everywhere” after the gunfire.

Police have not yet shared the total number of people who were shot. Details about the suspect, if any, and the condition of those injured are also not known.

UPDATE: One person has been arrested following a mass shooting at Seattle Center that left multiple people wounded. pic.twitter.com/LOHoKL9mtS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 27, 2026

Scary videos show police, emergency teams at scene

Videos shared online showed a heavy police presence at the Seattle Centre as officers responded to the incident.

#BREAKING



Video from Seattle Center for the Bite of Seattle event.



chaos and people running



The person running said that 15+ shots were fired.



6 people shot, including one child. pic.twitter.com/A5rfM4IZDP — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) July 27, 2026

1st vid of mass shooting livestream Seattle pic.twitter.com/lYsF8yv48z — RT (@RT_com) July 27, 2026

Toddler among those injured

Harborview Medical Centre spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the hospital treated four people who were injured in the shooting. The victims included a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women, AP reported. One of the patients was in critical condition, Gregg said.

Witness describes people running in panic

Estan Wakonabo was at the festival with his girlfriend. The couple was waiting in line for a photo booth when he was suddenly pushed from behind.

He turned around and saw a large group of people running away. “People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling,” Wakonabo told AP.

He said he then heard gunshots. “Once I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ that’s when I knew it was a shooter,” he said. Wakonabo said he first helped his girlfriend get to safety. He then returned to the scene to take photos and saw several victims lying on the ground.

The annual Bite of Seattle festival began in 1982. According to the event’s website, it attracts around 350,000 people over “three days of food, drink, and community celebration.”

Police have not yet released further information about the shooting or said what led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.