E20 petrol only from April 1: Will premium fuels like XP100 and Power100 save older vehicle engines in India?

The Indian government has now set a deadline of April 1 for a complete transition to E20 petrol with a minimum 95 Research Octane Number (RON). The rollout, which was initiated from 2025 across the country, aims to tackle the issues of vehicular emissions and benefit farmers by supporting agricultural economies. However, the ethanol-blended petrol has led to concerns for owners of older, non-E20-compliant vehicles, who are already grappling with potential reliability concerns.

While regular petrol and premium fuels like XP95 now come with 20 per cent ethanol blending, non-E20 compliant vehicle owners are now considering high-octane, ethanol-free options, such as IndianOil’s XP100 and Hindustan Petroleum’s Power100, as viable fuel alternatives to keep their engines free from trouble.

But do these 100-octane fuels truly benefit non-compliant vehicles from a reliability standpoint, and what options exist for affected owners?

Understanding E20 petrol and vehicle compatibility issues

The government’s E20 petrol mandate aims to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions, and support agricultural economies through increased ethanol use. However, ethanol’s hygroscopic nature, i.e., its tendency to absorb moisture, can lead to corrosion in fuel systems, rubber seals, and metal components, particularly in vehicles not designed for high blends. Non-E20 compliant models, including many BS3 and BS4 vehicles produced before 2023, may experience issues with reduced fuel efficiency and accelerated wear on non-compliant engine parts over time.

Experts warn that prolonged use of E20 in incompatible vehicles could result in costly repairs, such as fuel pump failures or injector clogs. “Ethanol can degrade materials not engineered for it, leading to reliability headaches in older engines,” notes automotive engineer Dr. Rajesh Kumar from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. While most post-2023 vehicles are E20-ready, millions of older cars, bikes, and scooters remain vulnerable.

The concerns related to phase separation (where ethanol and petrol separate in storage) also plague newer E20-compliant vehicles.

Do XP100 and Power100 benefit non-E20 vehicles?

XP100 and Power100, both rated at 100 RON, stand out as ethanol-free alternatives, relying instead on additives like methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) for oxygenation. According to IndianOil’s specifications, XP100 contains 0% ethanol, delivering superior anti-knock properties that prevent engine knocking – a common issue in high-compression or turbocharged setups. This higher octane rating ensures smoother combustion, reducing stress on engine components and potentially extending lifespan.

From a reliability perspective, the absence of ethanol is the key advantage for non-E20 vehicles. Tests and user reports indicate that XP100 cleans fuel systems and engine parts, minimising deposits that could otherwise lead to performance degradation. Similarly, Power100 offers comparable benefits, promising enhanced drivability and reduced emissions without ethanol’s corrosive risks.

Even for vehicles tuned for standard 91 octane petrol, these fuels pose no harm and may improve reliability. IndianOil states that XP100 provides “smooth engine operation with improved performance in terms of fuel economy, emissions, and acceleration,” without damaging lower-spec engines. Independent tests, including ethanol blend checks on YouTube and Autocar India analyses, confirm these fuels’ zero-ethanol composition, making them a safe haven for owners wary of E20’s long-term effects.

However, the benefits come at a premium. Indian Oil’s XP100 retails for around Rs 160 per litre, nearly 60% more than regular E20 petrol. While this could translate to better mileage in optimised engines (offsetting some costs), the reliability gains may not justify the expense for everyday commuters unless engine health is a priority.

Alternatives for non-E20 vehicle owners

For those unable or unwilling to switch to premium XP100 or Power100, options are limited but practical. Vehicle manufacturers like Royal Enfield offer E20 conversion kits, which upgrade fuel lines, seals, and components to handle ethanol blends without reliability compromises. These kits, priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 depending on the model, provide a one-time solution to ensure compatibility. Owners should check with their vehicle manufacturers for valid E20-compatible kits for protecting their engines.

In the long-term, experts recommend upgrading to E20-compliant vehicles or consulting authorised service centres for compatibility assessments. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) also mandates quality checks for all fuels, but owners should avoid long-term storage of E20 to prevent phase separation.