Looking at the wholesales data for the nine automakers in the country, the overall sales came at 2,87,746 units, which was 195 percent higher albeit a low-year ago base, and just a percentage higher compared to the month of April.

Thanks to Covid-19 the demand for personal vehicles have been growing significantly, but the same the supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic has impacted the capability of car manufacturers not just in developed countries but also in India to be able to sustain growth.

After observing the wholesales data (the number of vehicles manufactured and shipped by companies to retailers) for the month of May 2022, while at first glance it showcases a significant growth, it actually is not.

Looking at the wholesales data for the nine automakers in the country, the overall sales came at 2,87,746 units, which was 195 percent higher albeit a low-year ago base, and just a percentage higher compared to the month of April. It maybe noted that in 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in muted growth across the industry.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported sales of 124,474 units, which was 2 percent higher than the previous month. For May, Tata Motors reported its highest-ever monthly sales of 43,441 units, compared to 41,587 units in April.

Hyundai Motor India, reported sales of 42,293 units, up 69 percent YoY, albeit a low-year ago base, but 4 percent lower than the previous month’s wholesales of 44,011 units. The Korean carmaker said that its plants in Chennai observed the scheduled bi-annual maintenance shut down leading to no production for 6 days in the month (May 16-21), which “reduced the vehicle availability in the month affecting May sales numbers.”

To read the detailed analysis report for Vehicle Sales in May 2022, click HERE.