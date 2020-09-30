The amendment clearly says that the drivers can refer to a hand-held navigation system that shows the routes to be taken to the destination desired.

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here’s why!

The amendment clearly says that the drivers can refer to a hand-held navigation system that shows the routes to be taken to the destination desired.

By:September 30, 2020 3:51 PM
challaned for not wearing a mask while being inside in cars possible? here health ministry guidelines

Those who are venturing out due to unavoidable circumstances or for the pure love of travel now longer need not worry about carrying the driver license or RC in physical from. An amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act 1989 now says that starting from October 1, 2020, drivers need not carry their vehicle documents. These also include the PUC. Instead the vehicle papers, if they need to be checked, will be done digitally. All police officers will be carrying digital scanners to help maintain social distancing and at the same time, remove the harassment angle. Moreover, bribery acts too will be curtailed with this enforcement. The authorities feel that this will also help implement better discpline with respect to road usage.

If a policeman on duty has checked and verified your vehicle document papers online, his name will appear against the record. If the vehicle has travelled from this point and another policeman asks to check the documents, he will immediately come to know that the details have already been noted. This in turn will avoid harassment of road users wherein they are frequently frisked. Even if there is an offence registered against the driver, it will be noted online and the challan for the same has to be paid via internet.

Further, the driver of the vehicle can use a handheld device for route navigation, specifies the new amendment. This means, one can use cellphones that show map cordinates without disturbing the concentration of the driver while driving. It is unclear yet if infotainment system maps will still be considered or not. A majority of the cars these days use GPS embedded infotainment systems and these are of great help while navigating unknown terrains. Most of the vehicle manufacturers also place them at near-eye level so that the driver doesn’t have to take his eyes off the road while checking the maps.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!