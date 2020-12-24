Maruti Suzuki hands over first batch of houses to employees from its new Dharuhera township

Maruti Suzuki launched its first housing project in 1989 at Chakkarpur, Gurugram and its second project in 1994 at Bhondsi, Gurugram. The third project in Dharuhera is called Maruti Suzuki Enclave. More details here!

Maruti Suzuki has announced the completion of a housing township of affordable and modern eco-friendly houses for its employees in Dharuhera. The company has handed over the first batch of houses to its employees and the remaining apartments out of a total of 360 will be ready for possession in a staggered manner. The company says in a press statement that one of the key reasons of its sustained success and leadership despite the presence of many global players is that the relationship between the company and its employees is of partnership and also, mutual trust. Maruti Suzuki launched its first housing project in 1989 at Chakkarpur, Gurugram and its second project in 1994 at Bhondsi, Gurugram. This is the third project in Dharuhera called Maruti Suzuki Enclave and the company says that it is already exploring more housing projects based on employee needs.

Maruti Suzuki said that unlike usual employee housing projects, the houses in its new township will be owned and managed by the employees only. The company also stated that it has facilitated employees by way of bulk negotiation for land and building, coordination with Haryana government for the approvals and monitoring the quality and execution through a professional agency. Maruti Suzuki has supported financially and facilitated soft loans and the employees have also availed of the benefits under the government schemes Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana.

The new Maruti Suzuki Enclave has well-maintained gardens, LED street lights, along with rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant (STP), water treatment plant and electrical sub-station, among others. These apartments also feature modern and best quality Monolithic Construction Technology. Furthermore, in this state-of-art technology, the whole structure along with the slab is casted in a single go avoiding the use of bricks, thereby reducing pollution and time drastically. The homes will also have access to utility services such as housekeeping, electrician and plumber, among others.

