By Madhushree Goswami

1-Indie act

July 26, The Grand Theatre at NMACC, Mumbai, 7 pm

An evening with acclaimed indie band, The Yellow Diary with orchestral arrangements, followed by a string quartet and female choir. The show opens with the Anand Bhaskar Collective, celebrating contemporary Indian independent music.

2-Comic-making session

July 26, MAP, Bengaluru, 4.30 pm–5.30 pm

How does the world of comic-making function? A discussion on the landscape of comic-making, funding and revenue models for comic art, and what authorship looks like in the times of emerging technologies like AI. Indian artist Pinaki De and cultural commentator Sonia Dechamps join this discussion moderated by Karthika VK, Publisher, Westland Books.

3-Fusion show

July 26, Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata, 6.30 pm

Step into the world of Baithak Live with Akanksha Grover, where soulful ghazals and timeless Bollywood melodies come alive in a warm, mehfil-style setting. Blending Hindustani classical with nostalgia, this musical evening promises heartfelt performances that invite audiences to slow down, connect, and simply savour the music.

4-Laugh out loud

July 27–30, Hideout Comedy Club, Delhi, 8 pm

Catch Kaustubh Agarwal as he takes the stage with a fresh batch of unreleased jokes in this trial solo. Packed with razor-sharp observations, spontaneous improvisation and his trademark wit, the show offers audiences a rare chance to witness new material evolve into polished stand-up, one laugh at a time.

5-Celebrating the rare

August 1–2, Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre, Mumbai, 11 am–8 pm

A curated selection of rare works, objects and collectible creations spanning fine art, jewellery, haute horology, home and interiors, collectible design and luxury collectibles at The Collectors’ Cove, curated by Giftex Auction House and AstaGuru.