Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar José Évora Dias, universally known as Vozinha, has agreed to an 18-month contract with Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo. The move completes one of the summer’s most remarkable transfer sagas following his breakout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vozinha entered the World Cup as an unattached free agent after his contract with Portuguese second-tier side GD Chaves expired at the end of June. He leaves the tournament as a global cult icon, having been named to FIFA’s Team of the Tournament after leading Cape Verde to the Round of 32 in their debut World Cup appearance.

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The Transfer Details

Club: Colo-Colo (Santiago, Chile)

Contract Length: 18 Months

Status: Free Transfer

Medical & Presentation: Scheduled at Estadio Monumental.

Aníbal Mosa, president of Blanco y Negro (the entity managing Colo-Colo), formally confirmed the agreement:

“Vozinha is going to be a Colo-Colo player. In the next few days, he will travel to Chile, undergo the necessary medical examinations, and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental.”

The signing puts to rest persistent rumors linking the veteran shot-stopper to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, where he was heavily tipped to join Lionel Messi.

World Cup Breakdown: How Vozinha Won Over the World

Cape Verde’s maiden FIFA World Cup run captured global headlines, with Vozinha at the heart of their defense. Facing both eventual champions Spain and finalists Argentina, the 40-year-old registered 15 of his 18 total saves against the tournament’s two top teams.

Vozinha 2026 FIFA World Cup Match Statistics

Date Opponent Match Result Phase Mins Saves Accurate Passes Rating Key Highlights Jun 15, 2026 Spain 0 – 0 Group Stage 90′ 8 32/45 8.5 Clean sheet; Man of the Match; oldest keeper with clean sheet on WC debut Jun 21, 2026 Uruguay 2 – 2 Group Stage 90′ 0 17/33 5.9 Conceded 2 goals in draw Jun 26, 2026 Saudi Arabia 0 – 0 Group Stage 90′ 3 31/38 6.3 Kept second clean sheet to secure knockout qualification Jul 3, 2026 Argentina 2 – 3 (AET) Round of 32 120′ 7 24/33 6.2 Made 7 saves; pushed eventual runners-up to extra-time

Joining South American Football Royalty

Colo-Colo stands as Chile’s most decorated club, holding a record 33 Primera División titles and remaining the only Chilean side to win the Copa Libertadores (1991). Under manager Fernando Ortiz, Vozinha will step into the starting lineup as El Cacique prepares for their upcoming Copa Libertadores campaign.