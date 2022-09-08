The Tesla Model Y electric SUV was recently spotted in Bangalore, India. It was supposed to enter our market last year.

The Tesla Model Y has received the highest-ever score in the latest round of crash safety tests conducted by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). It has received a near-perfect rating where the Model Y has bagged a full 5-star rating and an outstanding score of 97% in the Adult Occupant Protection category – the highest of any vehicle tested in this protocol. It also received a score of 98% in the Euro NCAP’s Safety Assist category for which Tesla gives credit to ‘Tesla Vision’ and comments that the score wouldn’t be possible without using radar.

Tesla Model Y Adult Occupant Safety Rating: 97%

In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the Tesla Model Y secured 36.9 out of a total of 38 points whereas in the Safety Assist category it received an almost perfect score of 15.7 points out of 16 losing 0.3 points only in the car-to-car autonomous emergency braking criteria.

Tesla Model Y Child Occupant Safety Rating: 87%

In the Child Occupant Protection category, the Tesla Model Y received a score of 43 points out of a total of 49 points taking the score to 87% as it lacked a child restraint system on the front passenger seat and middle seat of the second row.

The models tested by the Euro NCAP were the Tesla Model Y dual-motor Long Range and Performance variants, and this rating is valid for both the left-hand drive (LHD) and right-hand Drive (RHD) models. The tested cars were produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany.

Tesla Model Y in India?

It’s been more than 5 years since we’ve heard (some even deposited token money) about Tesla entering the Indian market. The Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3 have been spotted in Indian multiple times but the company is still tight-lipped about the electric giant setting foot on Indian soil. In its defense, Tesla has been eyeing to make a debut in India. A while ago, Elon Musk came around and tweeted about the duty row with the Indian government. He said that Tesla was confined to negotiating tax cuts with the government of India on fully imported electric vehicles.

Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

Musk wanted to test the waters first with imports and wanted India to lower taxes which currently stand as high as 100% on imported EVs. The Indian government turned down its demand for tax breaks and said it was already allowing bringing in partially-built vehicles and assembling them locally at a lower levy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration was Tesla to produce locally. The brand is yet to present a plan for local manufacturing and procurement from India.