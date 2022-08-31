The Mahindra XUV400 will rival the Nexon EV Max and the MG ZS EV in the Indian market.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group has tweeted a video sharing details of the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV. The mere 15-second video gives a glimpse of the upcoming EV set to be revealed on September 8. It is expected that the XUV400 will measure around 4.2 metres and will get new headlights with integrated DRLs, a closed front grille with metallic-finished letter X, a new design for the tail lamps, and a reprofiled tailgate.

The Mahindra XUV400 gets the new twin peaks logo

The video begins with the Mahindra XUV400 being plugged with an electric charger and then it quickly shifts to reveal the DRLs turned on as well as the projector headlamps. The video reveals that the new XUV400 gets Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo at the front.

The XUV400 will begin Mahindra’s EV strategy which will be followed by the born electric SUVs that were revealed along with the brand’s new architecture INGLO. The architecture will feature a common battery pack design with standardised cell-to-pack technology that will use both Blade and Prismatic cell structures. To offer a ‘safe’ EV, Mahindra will use the LFP chemistry.

Not much has been revealed by Mahindra regarding the XUV400’s powertrain but it is expected that the company will equip it with a single front-wheel-drive electric motor producing around 150hp. It is likely to be offered with two battery pack options. The electric SUV could also get some ADAS features.

In terms of other equipment, Mahindra might add a large touchscreen infotainment system featuring the brand’s Adreno X infotainment system. The Mahindra XUV400 will rival the Nexon EV Max and the MG ZS EV in the Indian market.