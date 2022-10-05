Hyundai Ioniq 6 aces range woes, promises 614 kms per charge

Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 6’s vehicle drag coefficient of 0.21 is the lowest in the company’s vehicle lineup and one of the lowest in the industry.

Electric is ‘the’ current rage worldwide and every manufacturer wishes to grab a slice of this cake. While some brands are counting on ‘affordability’ being their selling factor, some are aiming to curb range anxiety once and for all. Hyundai Motor Company has announced that the Ioniq 6 electric car will deliver 614 kms of an all-electric range per full charge, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

Hyundai claims that with the WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km, the Ioniq 6 will be one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles on the market. It will hit showroom floors later this year in select markets in Europe, followed by North America next year.

The Ioniq 6 underpins Hyundai Motor Group’s architecture for EVs called the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which claims to deliver optimal electric performance and provides 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes and supports 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters.

The EV has a streamlined appearance, an active air flap, wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers that minimize the empty space between the front bumper and tires to improve aerodynamic performance around the wheel wells. This Hyundai invention claims to have made it possible for the electrified streamliner to provide a longer wheelbase for passengers’ riding comfort while simultaneously overcoming the aerodynamics challenges caused by its short front overhang.

“We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment,” said Byung Hoon Min, Head of Total Vehicle Performance Development Center at Hyundai Motor Company. “Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment.”