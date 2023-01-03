Volkswagen India registers 58 percent annual growth

Volkswagen India ends 2022 with a 58 percent growth over last year, despite discontinuing the Polo.

German carmaker Volkswagen has registered a Year-on-Year growth of 58 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. The positive growth is owing to successful models like the Volkswagen Virtus and the Taigun, despite the carmaker discontinuing the Polo, which was the entry-level offering in India.

This, coupled with its expansion to 159 sales points and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities has helped Volkswagen register strong growth in India in 2022.

Speaking on the sales growth, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance by Volkswagen in 2022 is a testament to the right brand and product strategy developed for our Indian customers. The Brand has witnessed many positive achievements, one of the biggest being the 5-star GNCAP on the Volkswagen Taigun.”

He added, “The successful close to the year 2022 makes us strive even harder towards making Volkswagen a loved brand, offering our customers the best of German engineering and world-class services through our network. We are confident of making 2023 even bigger and better, as we accelerate and enhance the brand further, for our customers.”