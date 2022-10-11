Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings in 1 day, extends introductory pricing

Tata Motors has decided to extend the introductory pricing to additional 10,000 buyers.

Tata Motors recently launched the Tiago EV at a special introductory price of Rs. 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom and since bookings opened at 12 noon on Oct 10, 2022, the carmaker has received over 10,000 bookings for the budget-friendly, electric hatchback. At the current introductory prices, the Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car in India.

Owing to the market response, Tata Motors has decided to extend the introductory pricing, which was limited to the first 10,000 buyers, to be extended to 10,000 additional customers.

The Tata Tiago EV can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 via all Tata dealerships and through their website. Customers can test drive the electric car as early as December 2022, and the deliveries for the Tiago EV are promised to begin from January 2023. Deliveries will also depend on the choice of variant and colour of the EV. As per Tata, the·brand will prioritize the production of the bigger 24kWh battery pack variants that supports fast charging. The Tiago EV is also offered with a smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack that claims a range of 250 kms on a full charge while producing 60bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the bigger 24 kWh battery pack produces 74 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque while promising a range of 315 kms on a full charge.

Tata Tiago EV pricelist –