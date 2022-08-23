Skoda Vision 7S sketches revealed; world premiere on August 30

The upcoming Skoda Vision S gets a wider and flatter grille that looks dark and closed, flanked by the headlights that have been repositioned far out to the edge of the vehicle.

Skoda Auto has revealed the sketches of the Vision 7S concept car highlighting the SUVs design language. It gets a freshly designed front with a striking apron, narrow headlights positioned further outwards extending the four-eye light cluster to form ‘T’ shaped lights at both front and rear.

The world premiere of the Skoda Vision 7S is set for 30 August 2022.

It is visible that the new Skoda Vision S gets a wider and flatter grille that looks dark and closed, flanked by the headlights that have been repositioned far out to the edge of the vehicle. They are arranged in two rows one above the other, and the sharply defined daytime running light strip above them extends laterally into the pronounced wings.

The sharply contoured bonnet cites the well-known Skoda line. The Skoda Vision 7S gets a redesigned bumper that features seven vertically arranged air inlets, with the central one sporting an insert in eye-catching orange. The lower apron area is fitted with an aluminium underride guard. As per the sketch, the Vision 7S gets large, aerodynamically optimised wheels that hint at the SUV getting chunky tyres and an aggressive stance. The side view is defined by clear surfaces and a gently sloping roof line to the rear.

Recently, Skoda had als teased the interior images of the Vision 7S revealing the minimalist interior design and hinting at generous space for up to seven people in three rows of seats. The sketch showed a symmetrical, “wrap-around” design as well as a flat, wide instrument panel, which extends to the doors, emphasising the width of the interior. It also gets a large, vertical, free-standing touch screen that is a first for the company.

The interior sketch reveals a new, flattened-top steering wheel. The centre console gets three large, haptic rotary controls with two large buttons and a rotating control beneath them, form a haptic control panel.