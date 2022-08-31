Skoda unveils new brand logo with the Vision 7S EV

Skoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer confirms that the brand will be launching three additional all-electric models by 2026. One will be small car, followed by a compact SUV as well as a seven-seater for families.

Skoda has unveiled its new logo with the design concept of its electric SUV, the Vision 7S. The new logo has two versions, one is a word only and the other is the company’s emblem and a watermark. The emblem will continue to be present on other parts of the car such as the wheels. However, the flying arrow logo will not be present on the bonnet of the vehicles as before.

The new wordmark update will be rolled out across the range from 2024, starting with the next-generation Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq models, followed by a refreshed Octavia.

This is Skoda’s response to a growing shift in marketing activities from print to online. The CI has also been substantially revised; in terms of colour, Skoda Auto will now be using two different green hues – Emerald and Electric Green, which represent ecology, sustainability and electromobility.

Skoda Vision 7S: Electric SUV with a claimed 600+ km range

The Vision 7S previews an all-new Skoda model and showcases the brand’s new design language as well. The all-electric SUV claims to be capacious enough for up to seven passengers and numerous Simply Clever details, rounding off the top end of the carmaker’s product portfolio and customer base. The concept study is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Kit (MEB) and has an 89 kWh battery. This delivers a maximum range of over 600 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

