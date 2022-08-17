Polestar to launch electric roadster in 2026: All you need to know

It’s finally happening as Polestar gears up to produce its first-ever convertible.

From concept to reality. The O2 concept car showcased by Polestar is finally going to see the light of day as the company has confirmed that it will be an electric roadster called the Polestar 6. Volvo’s flagship EV manufacturer has announced that the car will get into production in 2026. Moreover, interested buyers can now book the roadster online. Polestar hasn’t revealed the price of the Polestar 6, but it is expected to be more expensive than its current models. The Polestar 6 will face some stiff competition from Tesla, which has already started working on its roadster.

Here is all you need to know about the new Polestar 6.

Polestar 6: What is it?

The Polestar 6 is the firm’s first convertible. Apart from its low-slung stance, character lines, curves and short overhangs, the Polestar 6 can give any Italian sports car a run for its money. With its aggressive design language, the roadster will also sport a folding hard top. Being the halo car of the company, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO has already declared it the ‘hero car’ of their brand.

Polestar will begin the rollout of the Polestar 6 by first launching the LA Concept edition limited to 500 units. This version will get the signature Polestar blue paint scheme with its one-of-the-kind 21-inch wheels mirroring the ones from the O2 concept.

The reason why customers will have to wait till 2026 for the electric roadster is that the company has to launch three other vehicles before the Polestar 6. The EV manufacturer is lining up the launch of the Polestar 3 in October this year, the first sports utility vehicle in its lineup. It will be equipped with an autonomous high driving feature with the help of Lidar sensor from Luminar and NVIDIA. Next in line is the SUV coupe, the Polestar 4, and the Polestar 5 will be a four-door GT.

Polestar 6 will be the firm’s second concept that sees daylight and becomes a production-ready vehicle after the Precept, which is the Polestar 5 that could be launched in 2024.

Polestar 6: Blistering pace

Even though Polestar is tight-lipped about the specs, the roadster will be based on the aluminium platform, which is also used by the Polestar 5. This high-performance 800-volt electric architecture is developed in-house and is focused on driving dynamics and vehicle handling. The convertible will be powered by twin motors with an output of 872bhp and 900Nm of torque. Polestar is aiming to achieve 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph. The company is also targeting a range of around 480 km to 500km. This is the same powertrain that will also be used by Polestar 5.

Polestar 6: Cabin and features

Like other Polestar cars, the convertible will have a simple cabin design but will offer a luxurious feel by using recycled materials like fishing nets, recycled PET bottles and cork vinyl. The Polestar 6 will get an Android-based portrait infotainment system and a digital driver’s console. If it borrows the displays from the Polestar 5 then it will get a 15-inch multimedia screen and a 12.5-inch instrument display. Based on the concept, the roadster could be equipped with state-of-the-art sensors that will detect the driver’s eyes and adjust the screens accordingly. The Polestar 6 will also sport a rectangle-shaped steering wheel and a single rotary dial to control the infotainment system.

