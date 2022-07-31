New-gen Porsche 911 GT3 R breaks cover!

Compared to its predecessor, the new 911 GT3 R features a larger engine producing up to 565 bhp and claims a more constant aerodynamic performance and vehicle balance.

Porsche has revealed its latest 911 GT3 R race car ahead of its track debut at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps 2022. The vehicle is based on the latest 992-generation 911. Compared to its predecessor, the new 911 GT3 R features a larger engine producing up to 565 bhp and claims a more constant aerodynamic performance and vehicle balance.

Powering the Porsche 911 GT3 R is the near-standard engine based on the 992-generation 911 power plant. Similar to the previous model, it is a water-cooled flat-six engine with four-valve technology and direct fuel injection. The main new development is the displacement, like the 911 RSR, the capacity of the new 911 GT3 R has increased by a good 5% from 3,997 to 4,194 cc. Transmission duties are via Porsche’s six-speed sequential constant-mesh gearbox. It also gets shift paddles on the steering wheel with electronic shift actuator; mechanical limited slip differential with adjustable preload system unit; three-plate carbon race clutch.

Porsche claims to have modified the suspension to allow more precise steering while ensuring less wear on the rear tyres. At the front axle, a state-of-the-art double wishbone layout controls the wheels. The rear axle sports a multi-link design. The KW shock absorbers were further improved and offer five adjustment settings.

The new 911 GT3 R is the second racing car from Porsche Motorsport to be based on the current 992-generation 911 after the 911 GT3 Cup. Braking power is provided by six-piston, 15.4-inch front steel discs and four-piston, 14.6-inch rear discs, which clamp onto aluminum monobloc calipers. The traction control and ABS systems have also been revised to reduce brake and tire wear.

From 2024, GT3 racing cars such as the new 911 GT3 R will be eligible to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time.