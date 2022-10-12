Mercedes-Benz India sales soar 28% to 11,469 units in January-September 2022

The Mercedes-Benz LWB E-Class is the most-sold luxury car in India and the brand’s highest-selling model.



Mercedes-Benz India has announced a 28% increase in the January-September 2022 period recording cumulative sales of 11,469 units. With these numbers, the luxury market leader in India has overshot its total sales of CY 2021 which were recorded at 11,242 units.



According to the company, a young product portfolio, resurgent customer sentiment scaling up businesses, and an ongoing festive period are the reasons for these buoyant sales figures despite supply shortages. The noteworthy sales performance has reportedly surpassed the brand’s pre-pandemic momentum and underpins the growing customer aspiration and preference for a Mercedes-Benz car in core markets. Currently, Mercedes-Benz India stands on a current order bank of 7000+ units and says that this demand is sustained with a stable economy, strong market outlook and resilient businesses across sector.



The Mercedes-Benz LWB (Long Wheel Base) E-Class is the most-sold luxury car in India and the brand’s highest-selling model. The company rolled out the EQS 580 4MATIC from its assembly lines last month and will be introducing the EQB luxury EV in the last quarter of 2022. The GLE & GLS luxury SUV had a record Q3, contributing 30% to Q3 volumes.



Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season. The ‘Made in India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV. We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time. We are confident of maintaining the sales momentum in the coming months with newer products and service offerings in the pipeline.”