Maruti’s big shift beyond small cars

Mid-segment models drive over half of sales

Maruti Suzuki India is increasingly looking less like a small car company and more like a volume player in the mid-segment, with a handful of models now driving the bulk of its business. Five models — Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno – together accounted for 52.56% of the company’s total sales in FY26, up from 49.35% in FY25. In unit terms, these five models sold 958,279 units out of total sales of 1,823,129 units in FY26, compared with 869,011 units out of 1,760,767 units a year earlier.

Structural Shift

The shift is significant for a company long associated with entry-level cars such as the Maruti 800 and Alto. Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has steadily expanded its presence in premium hatchbacks, sedans and utility vehicles, and the latest numbers suggest that transition has crossed a threshold. With over half of its sales now coming from these five models, the company’s centre of gravity has visibly moved towards higher-value segments even as it retains a wide entry-level portfolio.

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Production Powerhouse

A similar pattern is visible in production. In FY26, Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever output at 2.34 million units, up about 12% from 2.06 million units in FY25, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The same five models — Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno — each crossed the 200,000-unit production mark during the year, together accounting for over 1.2 million vehicles, or more than 51% of total production. Dzire led with around 270,000 units, followed by Fronx at 260,000 units, Swift at 240,000 units, Ertiga at 220,000 units and Baleno at 210,000 units.

The remaining 1.14 million units came from other models including Alto, WagonR and Grand Vitara, underscoring the breadth of Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio spanning 17 models and over 650 variants across domestic and export markets. Domestic sales grew a modest 4% year-on-year in FY26, while exports absorbed a large part of incremental output, rising nearly 35% to 443,825 units.

“This is a proud moment for us, as very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, adding that policy support and parent Suzuki Motor Corporation’s push to position India as an export hub are aiding capacity expansion, with plans to scale production to about 4 million units annually over time.