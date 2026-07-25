Whether it’s concealing a blemish before a job interview, evening out skin tone for a video call or wearing eyeliner to a party, more men are embracing makeup — not as a fashion statement alone, but as a grooming essential.

Cosmetics from concealers and BB creams to tinted moisturisers, brow gels and lip tints are daily routine for many men, with the segment reflecting one of the fastest growths in the beauty industry.

As per Future Market Insights, the global male colour cosmetics market was valued at $19.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $55.1 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. Foundations are expected to account for nearly one-third of the market, while natural and organic products are projected to comprise more than 40%.

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India is not far behind. As per IMARC Group, India’s male grooming products market reached $2.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $4.46 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during 2026-2034. Although the category has traditionally been dominated by shaving products, deodorants and fragrances, a new crop of brands is expanding into complexion products such as concealers, BB creams, tinted moisturisers and spot-correction sticks designed specifically for men.

Ahmedabad-based Yaan Man, founded in 2021 by Rahul Shah and backed by Shark Tank India, is one of the early movers in the space. The company sells concealers, foundations, primers, tinted moisturisers and setting sprays formulated for men’s skin offered in shades tailored to Indian complexions.

The startup has expanded rapidly, growing from Rs 1 crore in revenue in 2024 to an expected Rs 13 crore this year, driven primarily through online sales. “Our target consumers — men aged 24 to 35 years — are open to experimenting and are no longer constrained by outdated stereotypes,” said Shah.

Rather than competing on discounts, the company is targeting premium consumers willing to pay for specialised formulations. “We’ve crossed 20,000 orders with an average order value of Rs 1,600 in 2025. Our customers aren’t looking for the cheapest option, they’re looking for products designed specifically for men’s skin that deliver results,” Shah added.

Consumer behaviour is also changing rapidly. According to Mintel, 40% of men purchased a new grooming product in 2024 they had never tried before, up from 33% a year earlier.

Nearly one in four male online beauty shoppers bought products after seeing social media advertisements, while 78% believe men care about their appearance as much as women do.

The broader colour cosmetics market is also expanding rapidly. Mintel estimates retail sales increased from Rs 13,300 crore in 2024 to Rs 15,100 crore in 2025, with the category projected to reach Rs 27,000 crore by 2030. The research also indicates growing openness among Indian men towards experimenting with beauty products. One-third say they have tried a new beauty or personal care product in the past year, while 32% occasionally switch makeup brands to explore new options.

Launched in India, brands like Battle Cry for men foundation and men concealer pen are positioned to even out complexion, conceal flaws with high-impact coverage, lightweight finish, and vitamin E, or cover dark circles, age spots and blemishes.

Globally, luxury and mass-market players have already embraced the category. Tom Ford, Boy de Chanel and Fenty Beauty all offer complexion products that appeal to male consumers, while specialist brands such as War Paint, MMUK MAN, Stryx and NuNorm package concealers, foundations and skin sticks in minimalist designs that emphasise performance over glamour.

The opportunity is not limited to makeup alone. With the US men’s personal care market projected to reach nearly $78 billion by 2027, brands such as Stryx have found success with discreet pen-style concealers, sleek black-and-white packaging and placement alongside razors in major retailers such as Target, helping reduce barriers for first-time buyers.

Social media has emerged as one of the biggest drivers of the trend. Beauty creators including Manny Gutierrez (Manny MUA), James Charles, Patrick Starrr, Bretman Rock, Shantanu Dhope, Ankush Bahuguna and Siddharth Batra have challenged conventional ideas about who makeup is for.

“What matters is performance, finish and how the product makes you feel when you wear it,” says beauty creator Shantanu Dhope, recalling the significance of seeing his makeup-clad image on billboards across Mumbai. “Men who use makeup care about their hygiene and appearance. The stigma is gradually fading, especially among Gen Z and younger millennials.”

Beauty retailers are also adapting to the shift. In 2025, Bobbi Brown India signed actor Ahan Shetty for its gender-neutral skincare campaign promoting its vitamin enriched face base. This year, Reliance Retail’s beauty platform Tira appointed Ahaan Panday as its first male brand ambassador, reinforcing its positioning that beauty is for everyone. As per Tira spokesperson, the demand is rising for complexion-enhancing products such as concealers and tinted moisturisers, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, with interest extending beyond metropolitan markets into smaller cities.

Meanwhile, Flipkart says searches for men’s beauty products continue to surge. According to Kartheek Kanumuru, senior director, beauty and personal care, men’s grooming has grown 65%, alongside a 3.2-fold increase in searches for men’s sunscreen, a 3.4-fold rise in fragrance searches and a 2.4-fold jump in men’s face wash sales.

The opportunity extends beyond complexion products. Lip care is emerging as another fast-growing category among male consumers concerned about sun exposure, pigmentation and dryness. Skincare brands like Fixderma say demand has exceeded expectations and its new range launched last year was sold out within the first three months, as per founder & CEO Shaily Mehrotra.

For established Indian beauty brands, the shift reflects a broader movement toward gender-inclusive beauty. ColorBar Cosmetics has intentionally developed makeup products that appeal to all genders, including men seeking lightweight coverage, skin-perfecting bases and grooming aids. “The rise of male beauty creators is normalising makeup among younger audiences, while there is a surge in content creation, virtual presence, and a growing focus on personal expression is reshaping how men engage with beauty,” said Samir K Modi, founder & MD, ColorBar Cosmetics, adding that over the next five years, “we expect this space to contribute exponentially to our business, led by metro and tier 1 cities and gradually expanding across tier 2 & 3”.

Shahnaz Husain, CMD, The Shahnaz Husain Group, echoes the sentiment, saying products such as kajal, eyeliner and mascara are being embraced by male consumers seeking a polished appearance. “Makeup makes men appear handsome, define features and jawlines for a flawless look. Our unisex approach in products like kajal, eyeliner, mascara is transforming the beauty industry and creating new standards that have changed the way we view beauty,” said Husain.