Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma: Top 5 things to know

Maruti Suzuki recently took the wraps off their upcoming flagship SUV called the Grand Vitara. Positioned to rival the Hyundai Creta, the Grand Vitara is offered with two powertrain options and a total of 6 variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. The powertrains on offer are a ‘Smart Hybrid’ and an ‘Intelligent Electric Hybrid.’

Model Engine Gearbox Claimed mileage Key Features Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma variant 1.5L, Smart Hybrid, 100 bhp/136.8Nm 5MT only 21.12 kmpl LED DRLs, ESP, Hill Hold assist, rear AC vents, steering mounted audio controls and a 4.2 inch TFT Instrument cluster.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma – Most affordable SUV

Priced at Rs. 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom, (as per a leaked document), the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the most affordable SUV when compared to its rivals. Priced closest to the Grand Vitara is its sister product, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, followed by the Kia Seltos at Rs. 10.19 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).

Make & Model Petrol variants Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara* Rs 9.50 lakh – Rs 18 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 10.44 lakh – Rs 18.15 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.19 lakh – Rs 18.15 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11.39 lakh – Rs 18.59 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 19.49 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder* Rs 9.99 lakh – Rs 18.20 lakh

The lower four variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha are offered with the Smart Hybrid option only, whereas the top two Zeta+ and Alpha+ models get the Intelligent Electric Hybrid. While the overall dimensions remain the same, different variants get different features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma – Engine and transmission

The Sigma variant is offered with a mild hybrid powertrain. It is powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine called the ‘Smart Hybrid’, good for producing 100 bhp of peak power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. This variant is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. An automatic transmission is offered onwards the second variant named Delta. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara automatic variant starts at a price of Rs.12.50 lakh for the Delta automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma – Key Features compared

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma variant sits on 17-inch tyres and gets a full-wheel cap. It gets dual-tone alloy wheels from the Zeta variant and above. It also gets bi-Halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, ORVM with turn indicator, dual tone interiors, 4.2-inch information display, front sliding armrest, adjustable steering, steering mounted controls for audio, keyless entry, reclining rear seats and rear AC vents.

In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ESP and hill hold assist.

While the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mirrors the Grand Vitara in terms of features, the base variant of the Kia Seltos gets 4 airbags but rides on smaller 16-inch wheels. Similarly, the base variant of the Hyundai Creta rides on 16-inch wheels, 2 airbags and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma – Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete against the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and its sibling from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with its archrival being the Hyundai Creta.

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly garnered more than 20,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara SU since it opened on July 11. As per the company, more than half of the total bookings received have been for the higher Zeta and Alpha trims.

*The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara haven’t been officially revealed. Mentioned prices are from leaked sources.

**Note: Expected prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s have been used in the story. It will be officially launched in August 2022.