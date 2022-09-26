Maruti Grand Vitara prices revealed; launched at Rs. 10.45 lakh

The prices for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara range from Rs. 10.45 lakh to Rs. 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki’s latest Grand Vitara SUV has been finally launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It was recently revealed that this Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival has garnered over 53,000 bookings already.

Mentioned below is the variant-wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Transmission/Variant Sigma Delta Zeta/Zeta+* Alpha/Alpha+* Zeta/Zeta+* Alpha/Alpha+* Manual Rs. 10,45,000 11,90,000 13,89,000 15,39,000 15,55,000 Automatic 13,40,000 15,39,000 16,89,000 17,05,000 Suzuki AllGrip Select MT 16,89,000 17,05,000 Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT 17,99,000 19,49,000 18,15,000 19,65,000

The SUV has a dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of technologically advanced safety features. Maruti Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. It is claimed to deliver fuel-efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. It will be available with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The Smart Hybrid variant comes with a dual battery setup and offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist and Idle Stop-Start function. It is available with prices ranging between ₹10.45 lakh to ₹17.05 lakh.

The advanced Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid has a 1.5-litre engine. It sports multiple drive modes – EV, Eco, Power and Normal. The setup can also harness the power of both powertrains, depending on the driving situation. Maruti Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/160,000 km on the Li-ion battery pack. It is available with an e-CVT transmission and delivers best-in class fuel-efficiency of 27.97 km/l.

Maruti Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid is also offered in Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants with prices ranging from ₹17.99 lakh to ₹19.65 lakh. It comes with a special introductory package consisting of extended warranty till 5 years/1 lakh km and a PRISTINE Genuine NEXA Accessory pack. This special introductory package is worth over ₹67 000.

Coloured heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera system and ventilated seats are some of the features of Maruti Suzuki new SUV. Another major feature of the SUV is the ALLGRIP SELECT technology, that is said to offer the inherent values of “Fun to drive”, “Peace of mind” by allowing the driver to choose from four driving modes -Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT Alpha is priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh. It has a fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l and comes with features like panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured head-up-display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, ventilated front seats and more.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Colour variants and safety features

Safety features on the vehicle include 6 airbags (front, side & curtain), electronic stability program (ESP) with hill hold assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (all seats) and front and rear disc brakes along with ABS + EBD, hill descent control and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The New Grand Vitara will be available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue.