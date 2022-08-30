Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2: Base variant price, features, delivery?

Mahindra has claimed that the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings, which were available at an introductory price, will be just four months.

The hype around the Mahindra Scorpio-N fails to die down and as it continues to rake in more bookings, let us take look at what buyers get in each variant. The new, butch Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in 5 primary trims — Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. All five trims, right from the base variant are available with a choice of petrol and a diesel engine. The trims are further divided into manual and automatic variants.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2: Price and features

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant ‘Z2’ is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi for the petrol variant and Rs. 12.49 lakh for the diesel variant. Both engines are offered with a manual transmission only. The 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 200bhp of power while the 2.2-litre diesel mill churns out 120bhp of power.

In terms of features, the base variant of the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 gets an electronic power steering, while the diesel gets a hydraulic unit with steering-mounted controls. The base variant gets a touchscreen infotainment but without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets a 4.1-inch instrument cluster, a USB charging port, power windows, a start-stop system, and a one-touch tumble for the second-row seats.

On the outside, the Mahindra Scorpio Z2 gets chrome door handles, LED tail-lamps and turn indicators, skid plates, black-finished grille, and 17-inch steel wheels. However, the headlamps are halogens instead of LEDs.

In terms of safety, even the base variant gets two airbags, ABS with electronic brake distribution, rear parking sensors, disc brakes on both ends, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2: Delivery

While test drives for the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are underway, deliveries for the SUV are scheduled to begin on September 26. As per the brand, they will first clear out the deliveries for the top Z8L variant as they claim to have received the most number of bookings for that model. It plans to deliver over 7,000 units within the first 10 days!

Mahindra has claimed that the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings, which were available at an introductory price, will be just four months. The exact delivery timeline will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels from tomorrow. The ones that booked the SUV after the first 25,000 units, will be informed of their delivery period in the next 10 days.

