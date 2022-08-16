Mahindra BE.05 vs Tata Curvv: Clash of EV SUV titans

Mahindra BE.05 vs Tata Curvv: It will be raining EV SUVs from 2024 onwards and the first mover advantage race is only heating up as Mahindra gate crashed Tata’s all-electric SUV coupe party.

The Make in India brand is making its global presence felt as two indigenous automotive heavyweights have flexed some serious muscle in the field of electric vehicles or should we say electric SUVs. You must have already guessed that we are talking about Mahindra, who showcased their EV range on India’s 75th Independence Day, while Tata Motors revealed their EV SUV coupe a couple of months ago. We take a closer look at the two companies’ mid-size coupe SUVs that will go directly against each other, the Tata Curvv and Mahindra BE.05. The production of the Curvv is expected to start in 2024 while the BE.05 will make its debut in October 2025. We pit the two state-of-the-art EV SUV coupes and tell you all that we know about them.

Mahindra BE.05 vs Tata Curvv: Architecture

Let’s start with the BE.05 as it is the latest concept that’s been revealed. The new range of EVs from Mahindra will be based on a brand new INGLO EV skateboard platform, including the BE.05. The twist in the tail is that this new underpin will use Volkswagen’s MEB components. Based on the new platform, Mahindra will be manufacturing SUVs from 4,370mm to 4,790mm in length and wheelbases from 2,762mm to 2,770mm. The BE.05’s dimensions are 4,370mm in length, 1,900m in width and 1,635mm in height while the wheelbase measures 2,775mm.

Mahindra has put additional focus on the ground clearance of the vehicle, keeping in mind that the battery will be underneath the floorboard. The new vehicles are expected to have a class-leading ground clearance of over 200mm.

Tata Motors, on the other hand, is tight-lipped about the details of the Curvv. The new EV SUV coupe is based on the new Generation 2 architecture, which is re-engineered Nexon EV’s Generation 1 platform. The new platform is more flexible and different types of powertrains, body styles and various battery sizes can be accommodated on it. Tata has confirmed that the Curvv will first be launched as an all-electric vehicle and later with internal combustion engines. The automobile manufacturer hasn’t shared any dimensions but the Curvv is expected to be over 4,300mm in length. Also, going by the history of Tata vehicles, the new EV coupe should also provide decent ground clearance.

Mahindra BE.05 vs Tata Curvv: Battery range and motors

The new INGLO platform gives Mahindra a major advantage as the company will use both Blade and Prismatic cell structures for its battery pack. This also allows Mahindra to offer a range of battery capacity from 60W to 80W, though it’s not yet revealed which will power the BE.05. With a fast charge option of 175kW, the battery will juice up to 80 per cent within half an hour. Mahindra may offer both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options with the former having an output of 228bhp and the latter with 335bhp of power. The bigger 80W battery is expected to offer a range of around 450 km.

Tata Motors has kept mum on the battery capacity, but they have revealed that the Curvv is expected to achieve a claimed range of 400-500 km. Even though the specs aren’t revealed, it will use a bigger battery than the Nexon’s 30.2kWh battery and even the recently launched long-range 40.2kWh one. The Curvv is to feature an FWD layout as standard.

Both the Tata and Mahindra platforms are expected to receive 5-star Global NCAP safety ratings like their internal combustion siblings.

Mahindra BE.05 vs Tata Curvv: Design and interiors

Even though both the vehicles are coupes, Mahindra has taken a slightly different route when it comes to styling. The front design of the BE.05 is square, rugged looking and has an imposing road presence. The prominent creases on the front facia along with huge air dams resemble a vehicle straight out of a Mad Max movie. The side profile gets more muscular with square-shaped wheel arches and deep shoulder lines while the rear resembles a rectangular block with C-shaped lights just like the ones in front.

The Tata Curvv comes across as a more suave contemporary-looking coupe SUV with a clean design. It has no unnecessary creases and design elements. The minimalistic approach is what Tata is going for and yet the design has a presence that speaks volumes. The front nose gets a slim LED DRL running across the hood and as it has opted for a split headlamp styling, the triangle-shaped lights nestled in the bumpers give it a space-age look. With a simplistic design, the sloping roofline comes across as more prominent and the rear continues with the same DNA with lights going across the boot.

The cabin is very similar in both EVs. They sport a rectangular two-spoke steering wheel with two displays, one is the infotainment system and the other is the instrument console. Both the Curvv and the BE.05 come with a rotary dial to choose gears and other multi-functional features. They also offer flexible interiors including several seat configurations and versatile space in the cabin, trunk and the frunk.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates