BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature arrives in India at Rs 75.90 lakh

BMW has added features like remote control parking, Comfort access system, and soft close doors as standard fitment in the 6 Series GT M Sport Signature.

After the 2 Series M Performance Edition, BMW has launched another limited edition model in India, this time a 6 Series. The new 630i Gran Turismo M Sport Signature is priced at Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury car will be locally assembled at the company’s facility in Chennai.

Bookings for the limited-run 630i Gran Turismo M Sport Signature have commenced through BMW’s official India website. This special edition model is Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the regular M Sport variant of the 6 Series.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature: Exterior styling

Exterior design of the new limited-edition 630i M Sport Signature is similar to the M Sport variant of the standard 6 Series. The only noticeable difference is the extra dose of chrome added around the grille. Other highlights such as the swooping body style, a coupe-like roofline, the signature BMW kidney grille and Laser LED headlights have been carried forward from the 6 Series M Sport variant.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature: Interior, features

Inside the cabin, the 630i M Sport Signature is equipped with Comfort Seats for the driver and co-driver, which are draped in leather ‘Dakota’ with exclusive stitching and contrast piping in black. The other seats are draped in brown leather with black contrast piping and stitching Another added convenience is the soft-close function for the doors.

Other creature comforts on offer include a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument panel, a 12.3-inch infotainment unit, two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors for the rear seat passengers (all embedded with BMW Operating System 7.0), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, wireless charging, BMW’s gesture control, ambient lighting and much more.

Safety package offers features like six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, electronic dDifferential lock control, cornering brake control, electric parking brake with auto hold, ISOFIX child seat mounting, etc.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature: Powertrain

Powering BMW 630i M Sport Signature is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine developing a peak output of 254 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. This motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There is no option of a diesel powertrain on offer. The limited edition of the 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature also benefits from adaptive air suspension as standard.