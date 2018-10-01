Big new change: Online Application for Driving license, learners licence, vehicle RC as RTOs go online today

Starting today, October 1st all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Delhi will go online on the internet and will further enable the works at the RTOs including applying for a driving license, learners license and even vehicle's registration certificate (RC) to also be online. This will further reduce the long waiting hours at the RTOs and will also make the entire process simpler and efficient. Other states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa and many other also have an online application process in place to apply for driving license. However, Delhi becomes the first state where all the RTOs have become online. The Central Government has built a centralised software to make the whole online driving licence application process simpler.

Here's a step-wise guide on how to apply for a driving license online: Explained with images (All-India)

Earlier in August 2018, State transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said that all 13 licensing offices in Delhi will be declared as e-RTOs and over 11 transport related services including obtaining a learner’s or permanent driving licence and getting a registration certificate will have to be applied for on the website of the transport department. This also further means the Delhi Transport Department will not accept any paper or manual application process and further will also accept only money through electronic transactions and not cash which will help in curbing corruption from the process.

Applying for driving license online will make aam aadmi's life simpler. People will be given a particular slot to visit the RTO which will also benefit the employees at RTO as the workload will be distributed. The government also expects some initial minor glitches and troubles in the first week but is ready for this new paradigm shift.

eRTO's online services:

Various services related to applying for a new drivers' license, change in address, issuance of a duplicate driving license, transfer of a car ownership or vehicle's ownership and many more services can be accessed using a computer. Like the aadhar help desks, the government will also have RTO help desks in place which will help people with the online process by filling in their forms at a minimal cost of Rs 60.

In Delhi alone, over 7 lakh vehicles were registered at 13 RTOs in 2017 and managed a crowd of over 10 lakh. Over 5 lakh learners' license were issued and 2.5 lakh permanent driving licenses were issued from these RTOs. This is indeed a big push for digital India as many states across the country will have all its RTOs online and will also help in streamlining the whole process and will reduce data redundancy in the issuance of driving licenses.