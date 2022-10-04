Audi TT RS coupe iconic edition celebrates five-cylinder high performance

The Audi TT RS Coupé iconic edition is a fast sports car with new innovations whilst retaining the typical TT RS properties.

Behold the new Audi TT RS ‘iconic edition’! A spectacular turbocharged coupe that celebrates one of Audi’s finest ever designs through a ‘less is more’ philosophy. The new car gets a motorsport-inspired aero kit bolted onto every visible flank and comes with a fixed carbon rear wing.

The market launch of the Audi TT RS Coupé iconic edition celebrates exclusive and high-performance the limited to 100 units in Europe, will celebrate the success story of a quarter-century for the Audi TT Coupé. With its clean lines, this sports car has been an inspiration the world over since its premiere in 1998 due to its pure driving pleasure and puristic design language. The RS version impresses with its special five-cylinder performance and a sound that gets under your skin. The limited-edition Audi TT RS Coupé iconic edition combines these emotional characteristics and accentuates them with sporty design elements, both in the exterior and interior.

The TT has been Audi’s design icon for almost a quarter of a century. Now the Audi TT RS Coupé iconic edition is continuing the trend into the future – a fast sports car with new innovations whilst retaining the typical TT RS properties: design and dynamics.

“The name of the Audi TT RS Coupé iconic edition says it all,” says Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “The edition model is reminiscent of the iconic TT design language, which at the same time stands for courage and elegance in uncompromising form. Thanks to the exclusive exterior and interior highlights, the much-loved performance of our ultimate sports coupé, with its multiple award-winning five-cylinder engine, is not only palpable, but also visible to fans.”

The special edition Audi TT RS Coupé iconic edition confidently meets the high expectations set by its aesthetics. The RS-specific Nardo Grey finish, sets the right tone for the exclusive and athletic demands of the special model. This elegant shade of gray was named after the legendary Italian race track, Pista di Nardó, where Audi RS models also rack up their first test kilometers. As one of the most popular individual finishes with customers, it ensures an optimal first impression.

The stylish feel is further enhanced by the glossy black grille with a matte black single-frame, which clearly emphasizes the quattro lettering in a matte titanium look. The RS model also confidently wears the inlay in the side skirt in glossy black, whilst the Audi rings, the TT RS model designation on the front and rear, as well as the casings of the exterior mirrors apply this materiality consistently. The sophisticated, edition-specific 20-inch glossy black alloy wheels with a 7-arm design and matching black brake calipers continue the design language down to the last detail. Partially frosted rear triangular windows with the exclusive “iconic edition” lettering complete the striking dark look of the coupé right down to the rear.